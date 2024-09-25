My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall opened up about empty nest syndrome during Wednesday’s installment of the ITV1 dating show (September 25).

Davina joined the remaining mums at the retreat for a heart-to-heart session. And, while speaking to the ladies, shared her own feelings on being a mum to kids growing up and flying the nest.

Lots of this series of My Mum, Your Dad has focused on the feelings of loneliness single parents can experience when their child moves out of home. And, opening up, it’s clearly something Davina herself has been affected by.

My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall has three children who are growing up fast (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall on ‘pain’ of empty nest syndrome

Davina, who is loved up with boyfriend Michael Douglas, has three children with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson. Holly is 23, Tilly is 21 and Chester is 18.

And it was during a conversation with mum Maria on the show, who was nominated by daughter Livia, that Davina opened up about feeling the effects of her kids flying the nest.

It’s really painful.

Maria told Davina: “I love socialising, I love people, but you sort of realise that it’s all on a superficial level.”

The host then said: “Do you know what, you’ve spoken about loneliness and we’re all… uh…,” Davina said, appearing to choke back tears. “We’re all struggling with that a little bit with kids going and stuff like that.”

She then added: “It’s really painful.”

Davina’s advice to Maria

Offering her advice to Maria, Davina continued: “But if you let someone know how you are, it’s connecting with someone on a deeper level.”

“And that’s one thing I will take away from this retreat. If I feel like that…,” Maria said.

“Who do you turn to?” Davina asked. “I don’t think anyone,” she replied.

“Aww Maria,” said an empathetic Davina. “You need to open up, let people in and help you a little bit.”

