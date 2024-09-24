My Mum, Your Dad viewers have all had the same thing to say about Vicky and David after tonight’s episode.

David and Vicky have grown close in the last few episodes. But some viewers are concerned they’re not right for each other.

Tonight’s episode saw the pair struggle to express themselves and get intimate in the workshop.

Some viewers aren’t convinced by Vicky and David (Credit: ITV)

Vicky and David on My Mum, Your Dad

The parents took part in an intimacy workshop during Tuesday’s episode. They took on a variety of activities to try and improve their chemistry and intimacy.

However, before the workshop, Vicky expressed her worries over it. She admitted feeling “uncomfortable” before it had even began.

Later in the ep, David walked off and took a breather whilst the parents were enjoying a few drinks.

Vicky later joined him and the pair had a discussion.

David told her: “What’s keeping me in here is you. I didn’t expect to come in here and get any kind of bond with anybody.

“Every time I look at you now, I become more and more attracted to you. I like to be around you.”

Vicky said: “We haven’t got many more days here, so we might as well just make the most of that.”

Speaking to the camera, Vicky added: “We’re in here to be ourselves and we’re starting to learn to talk to each other and communicate.”

The pair then shared a kiss and hug. But viewers watching expressed their doubts over Vicky and David.

David opened up to Vicky tonight (Credit: ITV)

One person said on X: “The more that I watch David and Vicky interacting with each other they are not right for each other. Don’t need to be a relationship expert to pick up on that.”

Another wrote: “It’s hard to see the chemistry between David and Vicky.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “There’s a disconnect between him and Vicky and she deserves so much more.”

A fourth tweeted: “Vicky and David need to loosen up, there’s no laughter or banter either. I’m not feeling them at all.”

