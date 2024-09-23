My Mum, Your Dad is back tonight (September 23) and with just a handful of episodes left, the unlucky in love contestants are realising that time is ticking.

So much so, one contestant has decided it is time for him to up his game and make it up to his love interest…

Evidently leaving their kids MORTIFIED!

David amped up his flirting (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad couple share first kiss!

David and Vicky have been growing closer in recent episodes after hitting it off on a romantic dancing lesson date. However, Vicky has shared in tonight’s instalment that David’s communication hasn’t been the greatest and was even left comparing their relationship to Danny and Jenny’s obvious spark.

Despite claiming she likes everything about David, the Welsh beauty decided it was time to pull him to the side to discuss their connection and as David later put it “tell him off!”

Although their conversation whilst cosied up on the sofa didn’t start off in the most romantic way, the contestant did acknowledge he needed to put in more effort and consequently showed off his flirting moves.

Angharad wasn’t impressed! (Credit: ITV)

David asked Vicky if they could rewind to before he had upset her and said he wanted to return to the previous night where he claimed she was looking at him like she wanted to “rip his clothes off” and like he was “dinner.”

Meanwhile, Tiana exclaimed that she didn’t want to listen to her dad anymore and Angharad visibly cringed at his flirty antics toward her mum.

Tiana could barely watch! (Credit: ITV)

Even though David’s flirting skills may have given the kids the ick, they seemed to work on Vicky.

Yep, David and Vicky locked lips for the very first time. Of course, their kids Tiana and Angharad weren’t so impressed. The pair were left agreeing that they could hardly watch, covering their faces and turning away from the camera.

Vicky and David took their connection to the next level (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad viewers react

Regardless, it was hard to miss just how much tongue action was going on. Especially as Vicky’s one vow to Angharad was that there would be no kissing on her part.

ITV took to social media to share their thoughts on Vicky and David’s cosy chat, with plenty reacting to the steamy moment – and unfortunately, some reactions weren’t very positive…

One penned on X: “YOOOOOO!!! A KISS. Tongue action!!!” [sic]

Another predicted: “That kiss has killed it. Over. Finished for her. Can tell.” [sic]

A third chimed in: “The kid’s reactions make this show so funny.”

A fourth said: “The kiss with the music and the reaction from others watching. Great moments.”

A fifth guessed: “Love this prog but can’t see any of these lasting.” [sic]

“THE KISSSSS OH!!…” [sic] remarked another.

“The kids are really wishing those screens had an off button,” exclaimed another.

But will the pair go the distance as the series draws to a close…?!

