My Mum Your Dad viewers were left gushing over the new arrival Chris – but it seemed the other dads were not impressed.

The beloved ITV show was back on screens on Tuesday (September 17). Hosted by Davina McCall, the series follows a group of singletons looking for love in a lush country house.

And in the latest episode, another dad joined the cast, but it appeared he ruffled some feathers.

The newbie got the chance to do some speed dating (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad Chris makes bombshell arrival

Chris made his debut on My Mum Your Dad during Tuesday’s episode (September 17). He was accompanied by daughter Ava, before she bid him farewell to try and find love.

At the house, Chris enjoyed speed dating with some of the other moms. He chose Jenny, Maria, Claire and Vicky.

As he enjoyed his dates, the other dads were sat nervously waiting in the living room. An unimpressed Christian joked: “Everyone is competition. He’ll be taking our women!”

The newbie ruffled a few feathers (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad star ‘threatened’ by newbie

Once the dates were over, Chris introduced himself to everyone back at the house, including the other dads. And watching from another house a few miles the road, the kids soon shared their thoughts.

“They definitely feel threatened,” quipped Lucas, as he added: “Chris will definitely bring something to the retreat. I feel like it will push the dads to go for it and make their moves.”

Meanwhile new arrival Chris went down a treat with viewers at home. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Oh he’s very nice!” A second added: “Chris is so handsome.”

My Mum Your Dad fans issue same complaint

During the first episode, viewers shared their thoughts on the single parents entering the retreat. One person said: “Come on Davina, why are they all tall, slim and stunning – where’s the ‘normal’ people?”

Another wrote: “All these are older versions of the Love Island casts.” However, someone else added: “Love it already, we will be glued.”

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

