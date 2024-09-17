My Mum, Your Dad star David opens up about his decision to adopt his little brother during tonight’s episode.

The ITV dating show has returned for a second series with Davina McCall at the helm.

The first five episodes have been put on ITVX for viewers to binge if they’d rather that than watching it each evening this week.

In the second episode, airing on ITV1 on September 17, David spills some touching details on his family life.

David opens up about why he adopted his little brother (Credit: ITV)

David on My Mum, Your Dad

Speaking to Maria, David says: “I’ve got four [kids]. Tiana, she’s in uni now. I’ve got my eldest boy, my little girl and my other little boy with me full-time.

“My little boy being with me is why I’m single. I adopted him.”

Maria replies: “Oh really? How come?”

After that, David says: “He’s my brother and he was going into care.”

David opens up to Maria (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the camera, David says: “My brother has been with me since he was one. Yeah, he’s cool. He’s a lovely kid.

“He’s got a lot of love in him. Taking him on now, my life changed dramatically becoming a single parent dad. For me, it’s the only thing you can do.

“I’m not going to watch my little brother go into care and never see him again. I’m going to bring him in, he becomes a part of my family.”

Meanwhile, he adds: “So I am my brother’s keeper.”

David and Jenny had different views on marriage (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad tonight

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, David and Jenny reflect on their date – which aired on Monday night’s episode. Host Davina arrives to chat to the parents on their first dates.

During the date, David had admitted he was reluctant to get married. However, Jenny said that was a “dealbreaker” for her.

Meanwhile, David tells Davina: “For me, I don’t see the point personally, everybody I know has got divorced. Friends my age have been married three or four times. After the first time, how can it be real?”

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

