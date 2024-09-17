Fans of My Mum, Your Dad have criticised single parent Danny after he made a huge revelation during last night’s episode (September 17).

The ITV dating reality show, presented by Davina McCall, debuted its second series on Monday night, and already, viewers have strong opinions.

Danny admitted to having an affair in his previous marriage (Credit: ITV)

Danny on My Mum, Your Dad

In the first episode, Danny, a 49-year-old dad from Sussex, participated in a date with Vicky, a 50-year-old mother from South Wales.

Danny explained to Vicky that he had been single for 18 months and hadn’t dated for a while.

Previously married, Danny was asked why previous relationships hadn’t worked out for him.

In response, he confessed that he cheated on his ex-wife, the mother to his son Ellis, after receiving attention from other women.

“It ended our marriage. The guilt was horrific,” he said.

Watching the date on the screen alongside Ellis and the children of other parents on the show, Vicky’s daughter, Angharad, revealed that her mum hadn’t previously been cheated on.

Danny was on a date with Vicky during last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Viewers wave their ‘goodbye’ to Danny

Following the confession, viewers immediately reacted via X, formerly Twitter. Many tweeted ‘red flag’ emojis in response to Danny’s confession.

“The trouble is, when you tell a woman you’ve cheated, she’s gonna tell the other women. Not too sure what will happen to Danny now,” one user wrote.

“He can’t keep it zipped in, goodbye,” another person shared.

“Oh dear… the word ‘affair’. One down, I’d be outta there,” a third remarked.

“I take everything back I said about Danny,” a fourth disappointed viewer said.

Another tweeted: “Red flagsssss.”

However, others defended Danny. One said: “Danny seems sincere. He messed up big time but it looks like he learnt his lesson.”

Another agreed, writing: “I actually like Danny.”

Danny was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

During the first episode, viewers shared their thoughts on the single parents entering the retreat.

One person said: “Come on Davina, why are they all tall, slim and stunning – where’s the ‘normal’ people?”

Another wrote: “All these are older versions of the Love Island casts.”

However, someone else added: “Love it already, we will be glued.”

Read more: My Mum, Your Dad viewers fume over series two parents’ appearances: ‘Come on, Davina!’

My Mum, Your Dad continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.