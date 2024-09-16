My Mum, Your Dad returned tonight for a brand new series as the single contestants entered the retreat.

The ITV dating show, hosted by Davina McCall, saw the likes of Andy, Clare, Christian and Vicky among the single parents. Their grown-up kids watched on from a different location.

Unlike the first series last year, for series two, the parents are fully aware that their children are watching them and will be behind all the dating decisions.

However, as viewers tuned in tonight, some issued the same complaint over the contestants.

Fans complained over the My Mum, Your Dad cast (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad 2024 contestants

Many took issue with the contestants looking like Love Island stars. One person commented on Instagram: “I know we wanted a Love Island for the older people, but we also asked for it to be for the ‘normal’ people.

“All these are older versions of the Love Island casts.”

Come on Davina, why are they all tall, slim and stunning – where’s the ‘normal’ people?

Another wrote: “Such a shame this year it’s like Love Island for older people no normal ladies.”

Someone else tweeted: “Come on Davina, why are they all tall, slim and stunning – where’s the ‘normal’ people?”

The single parents met each other during tonight’s first episode (Credit: ITV)

Another replied: “Exactly! They don’t realise how much more these shows would be with Sharon from the laundrette and Dave from down the road would be.”

Meanwhile, others were busy talking about another aspect of the show – the pretty incredible soundtrack!

One gushed: “Only flicked on #MyMumYourDad to pass the time, but the soundtrack is top tier.”

Another said: “Whoever came up with the soundtrack for #MyMumYourDad deserve a pay rise.”

Someone else added: “Forgot how EPIC the soundtrack to #mymumyourdad is @ThisisDavina.”

Viewers loved the soundtrack of the new series already! (Credit: ITV)

Davina on My Mum, Your Dad

Speaking about the new series, Davina said in a video on Instagram tonight: “It’s the most amazing, heartwarming programme where we’ve got a bunch of midlifers, mums and dads, looking for love.

“[Who have] the greatest kids ever who are so invested in their happiness. It means so much to them.”

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV on Tuesday (September 17) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

