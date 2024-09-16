Where the My Mum, Your Dad series one couples are now – who are still together and who have split

My Mum, Your Dad begins tonight on ITV for another series of love and drama.

Following the 2023 series being such a hit, ITV is bringing back the Davina McCall-fronted dating show with a fresh set of parents and their kids.

But with a new series starting with new faces, let’s see who are still together from the 2023 series…

The second series of My Mum, Your Dad begins tonight (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad on ITV

For a recap – or a summary if you’ve never seen it (you should btw!) – the show focuses on a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up children to find love.

The single parents live together in a stunning country retreat and try and find true love. However, what they don’t know is that their kids are behind all the twists and turns throughout the series.

Their children watch their every move from a nearby location and are given opportunities to select who they’ll match with who for dates.

So, let’s revisit last year’s series and see who are still going strong and who have called it quits…

Janey and Roger are still going strong! (Credit: ITV)

Roger and Janey

Lovebirds Roger and Janey became favourites on the first series after finding love. And the good news is they’re still together!

Janey entered the retreat at a later date and instantly connected with Roger – who had lost his wife to cancer 18 months prior.

I just wanted to have children, be married and sing. So I’ve done two of them.

The couple are still very much loved up, and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Appearing on Lorraine today (September 16), the pair gushed over their relationship.

Janey gushed: “It’s been really lovely.”

They also addressed engagement rumours recently. Speaking to the MailOnline, Janey said: “I would love to get married. I just wanted to have children, be married and sing. So I’ve done two of them.”

Roger added: “I agree with the sanctity of marriage. I’m looking forward to making lots more happy memories. I feel the sky’s the limit.”

Sharon and Elliott have split (Credit: ITV)

Elliott and Sharon

Elliott and Sharon struck up a romance in the My Mum, Your Dad retreat. They seemed to connect on a deep level and even left the show as a couple.

However, in November last year, reports claimed the pair had split. A source said at the time: “Elliott and Sharon had every intention of making their relationship work, but they knew it was always going to be tough.

“With Elliott’s job, he could only really come up to see Sharon out of term time and she’s had her own life-changing issues to deal with, namely her mother’s passing. They split on good terms and will remain friends.”

Natalie and Paul also split (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad couples: Natalie and Paul

Natalie and Paul were another couple who announced their split after the show ended.

Natalie said on her Instagram: “It has been a very bittersweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired. It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.”

At the time, a source claimed that “balancing life on the outside with nurturing their fledgling relationship proved too tricky”.

Meanwhile, with Natalie in Bournemouth and Paul in Bath, the distance was reportedly a hurdle.

Martin M and Monique didn’t’ continue their connection outside of the retreat (Credit: ITV)

Monique and Martin M

Monique and Martin M seemed to connect in the My Mum, Your Dad house.

However, it didn’t carry on outside of the retreat. Speaking to OK! Magazine in October 2023, Monique said she hadn’t gone back on dating sites as she had found somebody from outside of the show.

She said: “We’ve been on one date and it’s been amazing, I’ve got another planned this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Martin M – who caused a stir on the show thanks to his “player” behaviour – confirmed he was single after the show ended.

He said he would “definitely like to pursue some sort of reality TV because it’s just the start for me”.

My Mum, Your Dad series two begins tonight (September 16) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

