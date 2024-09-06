Davina McCall drops ‘marriage’ news on The One Show as she gushes ‘I’m excited’

In an unexpected revelation on The One Show, Davina McCall left viewers buzzing with excitement as she teased potential “marriage news”.

During a segment focused on her latest ITV reality series, My Mum, Your Dad, the conversation took a turn when Davina revealed some shocking news.

Davina McCall appeared on The One Show alongside Will Mellor and Kara Tointon (Credit: BBC)

Davina McCall on My Mum, Your Dad

The reveal came as Davina discussed her newfound skills in matchmaking. She was joined in the studio by Coronation Street star Will Mellor and actress Kara Tointon.

When Will expressed doubts about his own matchmaking abilities, Davina shared her news.

“I’d be useless. I can’t trust myself to match people. I’d be too worried if I was wrong they’d come back and say, ‘You put me with her!” Will joked.

Chiming in, Davina shared: “I think I’ve got a potential marriage going.”

The exciting tidbit surprised co-hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

“Really?” Alex exclaimed.

Despite Roman’s effort to steer the conversation back to the show, Alex couldn’t help but press for details.

“Hang on, we can’t leave it there now!” She urged Davina to keep talking.

“I’ll tell you about it after,” Davina reassured the host.

Kara queried: “Do you think it’s because of all the skills you’ve learned on the show?”

“I’ve got no idea, but I’m excited!” Davina gushed.

The segment concluded with Roman reminding viewers about the premiere of My Mum, Your Dad on September 16.

“My Mum, Your Dad starts on the 16th of September, 9 o’clock, on ITV1 and ITVX and if you want to hear any marriage advice from Davina, I’m sure you can [get that]!” He announced.

Host Alex Jones attempted to probe Davina for more information (Credit: BBC)

Davina’s relationships

The former Big Brother presenter’s personal life has been a hot topic for years. Davina has been married twice before. She is currently in a relationship with hairstylist Michael Douglas.

The couple first connected during Davina’s Big Brother days, and moved in together in January 2023.

Although they are not yet engaged or married, Davina’s latest comment has sparked speculation.

Reflecting on her relationship with Michael and their approach to creating new traditions together, Davina shared: “It’s quite nice making new traditions because we did that before Christmas, we sat down together and talked about it: ‘Okay, blank space, what shall we make tradition from now on?’”

