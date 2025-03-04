Davina McCall to host new BBC dating show after My Mum, Your Dad axed

Davina McCall will front a new BBC dating show following the cancellation of ITV’s My Mum, Your Dad.

The presenter recently returned to work following surgery to remove a brain tumour.

And now, following a rather racy outing at the BRITs, where she declared she was “back”, Davina has revealed she’s looking forward to her new presenting role on Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

‘Serial matchmaker’ Davina will host and mentor the newlywed couples (Credit: Being Again With Davina McCall/YouTube)

Davina McCall to host new BBC dating show

Davina is gearing up to host the BBC’s new dating show, Stranded on Honeymoon Island. It is expected to hit our screens later in 2025.

The show will see 12 singles find love after being paired up at a speed dating event in London. They will then exchange vows before being immediately transported to an island for their honeymoon.

Davina turned heads at the BRITs last weekend (Credit: Splash News)

However, the Stranded on Honeymoon Island stars won’t be enjoying a conventional holiday to celebrate their nuptials. Oh no! Instead, the contestants will encounter challenges while being “isolated and pitted against the forces of nature”.

Sharing her excitement about the new show, Davina said: “I am a serial matchmaker. So I jumped at the chance to host the BBC’s new dating show. I can’t wait to meet our couples and find out how they get on when they’re Stranded on Honeymoon Island.”

The new BBC show is created by the producers of Married At First Sight UK and Love Is Blind. Davina will take on the role of a host, as well as mentor to the newlyweds.

Davina hosted two seasons of My Mum, Your Dad (Credit: ITV)

Stranded on Honeymoon Island

Far from seeing the couples enjoy themselves, Stranded on Honeymoon Island tests the couples’ survival instincts.

The BBC said: “Fledgling relationships are soon put to the test as the couples live out their honeymoon together and fend for themselves with few resources.

“Together they must communicate and collaborate to get by, with nowhere to run when the going gets tough. Will an escape from modern life bring them closer together or push them apart? Will it lead to love or loathing?”

We really can’t wait to find out!

Why was My Mum, Your Dad cancelled? Davina McCall dating show My Mum, Your Dad, which gave parents a second chance at finding love, was cancelled earlier this year. A third series of My Mum, Your Dad was reportedly expected to start filming this year. However, back in January, ITV confirmed it had been shelved. However, we’re not entirely convinced it’s the last we’ve seen of the show… My Mum, Your Dad – ITV statement In a statement back in the New Year, ITV shared: “My Mum Your Dad achieved a fantastic audience response across its two series. And the show’s boxsets continue to deliver a strong performance on ITVX.” It then added: “However, there are currently no plans for a new series in 2025 owing to other priorities in our schedule. But we may revisit the show at some point beyond that.” Of course, it was the show that shot silver fox Roger to fame. He went on to find love with blonde bombshell Janey. ‘Stunning women’ ready to be paired up According to reports, the reason behind the cancellation was a shortage of middle-aged fathers applying to be a part of the show. Because of this, ITV had no choice but to put plans for series 3 on ice. An insider alleged: “Strangely there were lots of stunning women in the 45 to 65 bracket who wanted to take part. But there was a sad dearth of men who fitted the bill. “This was a problem they encountered in 2024 when they tried to make the second series. In fact, they just about managed to get enough candidates together. “But when it came to the third outing, they realised it was just going to be too difficult. So it was decided taking a break might be the best option.” Davina McCall fans can get their dating fix on ITVX, though. All episodes of My Mum, Your Dad are available to stream.

