ITV axes Davina McCall dating show My Mum, Your Dad after two series

Fans of My Mum, Your Dad are going to be disappointed to learn that ITV is axing the show after just two series.

The hit show, hosted by Davina McCall, saw single parents find love again, all whilst their children watched in secret.

My Mum, Your Dad launched in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

ITV axes My Mum, Your Dad after two series

A third series of My Mum, Your Dad was reportedly expected to start filming this year. However, it’s now been shelved by ITV.

The news comes just four months after the second season of the hit show aired.

The reported reasoning behind the shelving is that there was a shortage of middle-aged fathers. Because of this, ITV has put plans for series 3 on ice.

The broadcaster reportedly hopes that a pause will then lead to more applicants becoming available.

Roger and Janey are a success story from the show (Credit: ITV)

‘Taking a break might be the best option’

An insider spoke to The Sun about the decision to push pause on the production of the programme.

“Strangely there were lots of stunning women in the 45 to 65 bracket who wanted to take part, but a sad dearth of men who fitted the bill. This was a problem they encountered in 2024 when they tried to make the second series and just about managed to get enough candidates together,” the source then claimed.

Additionally, the source then continued, saying: “But when it came to the third outing they realised it was just going to be too difficult. So it was decided taking a break might be the best option.”

Davina’s show isn’t coming back in 2025 (Credit: ITV)

ITV issues statement on future of My Mum, Your Dad

The show was first launched in 2023. It followed a group of single parents as they lived in a massive house together.

The parents, who were attempting to find love, were watched, and then occasionally assisted, by their children. They were based in a secret building nearby.

In a statement to ED!, ITV addressed the future of the show.

“My Mum Your Dad achieved a fantastic audience response across its two series, and the show’s boxsets continue to deliver a strong performance on ITVX,” the broadcaster said.

“However, there are currently no plans for a new series in 2025 owing to other priorities in our schedule. But we may revisit the show at some point beyond that,” the statement then added.

Both series of My Mum, Your Dad are available to stream on ITVX now.

