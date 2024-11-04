My Mum, Your Dad star Janey reveals desire to foster a child with Roger a year on from show

My Mum, Your Dad star Janey Smith opened up about her future plans to foster children with her partner, Roger Hawes.

The couple met on the reality show My Mum, Your Dad last year and have since been considering the idea of fostering.

Reflecting on her adoption, 49-year-old Janey told OK! that it took a long time for her to come to terms with her identity and the effect it has on her relationships.

“I’d say it’s only been in the last 10 years that I’ve properly addressed it and started telling people,” she said.

Janey also shared her thoughts about fostering with Roger.

Although the couple does not yet live together or have a house that would accommodate foster children, it has been a topic of conversation.

“I’ve said to him before that I’d love to foster,” Janey revealed. “I probably said it quite fleetingly, but we’ve since done a few things with Action For Children charity to raise awareness.”

This isn’t the first time that Janey has opened up about her desire to foster.

In a MailOnline article in September, the singer brought it up. “I would like to foster one day. I don’t want to scare Roger, but I think it can be the biggest help in life,” Janey shared.

Janey and Roger met on the first season of My Mum, Your Dad (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad news

The journey towards healing has been a significant one for Janey. The reality star revealed that she started therapy three years ago.

She joked about it being the “most expensive crying session ever,” but also shared how it helped her confront lifelong issues of attachment and abandonment.

Meanwhile, Janey credits Roger with giving her the security to trust again.

“He’s definitely a one-woman man and just not out to hurt me at all,” she gushed to OK!.

Despite concerns from her son William about whether Roger was ready to venture into a new relationship, Janey believes that their shared experiences of grief and healing have strengthened their bond.

Roger lost his late wife Joanne to cancer only 18 months before appearing on the reality show.

