Two stars of ITV’s dating show My Mum, Your Dad – silver fox Roger Hawes and girlfriend Janey Smith – have delighted fans as they celebrated a new milestone – their first holiday abroad.

The couple have taken to social media to share a loved-up snap of themselves enjoying the sunshine and a cheeky tipple.

The pair melted hearts on the show earlier this year and have now given fans a glimpse of their vacation. In the image, shared to Roger’s Instagram, the couple can be seen holding up a beverage each.

They both don sunglasses whilst Janey also uses a hat to shield her head from the sun.

Referencing the song I Don’t Like Mondays, Roger captioned the post: “Don’t know what the Boomtown Rats were on about!”

My Mum, Your Dad lovebirds Roger and Janey have not yet disclosed the location of their getaway.

Roger and Janey melt fans’ hearts

Fans were quick to adorn the comments section of the post with positive messages for the couple.

One wrote: “I can’t even begin to tell you how much joy I get from seeing you two so happy together. As an almost 40-year-old singleton it gives me a little hope.”

A second fan added: “Roger you deserve all of this happiness my guy.” A third offered: “Have a cracking break from the madness and mayhem that’s surrounded you for the last few months.”

A final fan had a go at guessing where the lovebirds were holiday, predicting Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria.

The loved-up stars are joining the This Morning family (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad’s Roger and Janey’s new jobs

Their trip comes just days after it was announced the pair would be joining This Morning to provide travel vlogs – so have they started their new roles already?

During their interview on the daytime show, Janey said: “Everyone is really [happy] that we’re still together. Being honest, we have met each other and, without sounding sad, we do want to be together.”

They melted hearts by also revealing that they have told each other they love each other.

Roger said: “I just said: ‘There’s an elephant in the room…I love you.’ It wasn’t the best delivery but, yeah.”

Janey added: “I thought he was going to tell me something awful…I was like: ‘I love you too’.”

