TV star Davina McCall has honoured her dad on the third anniversary of his death with a touching post.

The Masked Singer judge underwent life-saving surgery after a rare colloid cyst was found in her brain last year. However, after returning to work, the iconic presenter has since reminisced over her late father, Andrew.

Davina has honoured her late father (Credit: YouTube)

Davina McCall honours ‘best dad ever’

In an Instagram post shared on Friday (February 28), Davina posted a wholesome photo of herself cuddling up with her father.

“Three years have passed .. miss you … best Dad ever,” she wrote.

“Solid, dependable, silly, fun, honest, safe, encouraging, happy, cuddly , mummy , Milly and I think about you every day … you visited me after my op … you were soooooo real … I feel like I’ve seen you recently!!! Feels nice !!!!”

‘Saddest discovery’

During an appearance on her Making The Cut podcast, which she hosts alongside hairdresser boyfriend Michael Douglas, Davina admitted she started to feel confused following her surgery. She even believed she had been spending time with her dad – to the point where Michael had to “reinforce reality”.

“I think the saddest one for me, because I had spent the most amazing afternoon with my dad, who died two years ago, but it was the most real experience I have ever had,” Davina said as she started to feel emotional.

Michael explained: “Yes, I didn’t want to bother with that. I thought, right, well, I’m not bothering correcting that, that, you know, fantasy or something. We’ll just leave that hanging for a bit.”

Davina underwent life-saving surgery last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Miss mine every day’

Following Davina’s Instagram post, many of her showbiz pals took to the comments section to share their support, including an estranged couple, who came together in the comments section/

“Miss mine every day…..lovely that you feel him around you,” Ruth Langsford wrote.

Ruth’s ex-husband Eamonn Holmes also chimed in, adding three praying hand emoji.

“Sending so much love,” Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts added.

“I’m lucky enough to still have my Daddy. I’m away and he wrote me a little more with a picture of a penguin on it that he sketched for me,” Julia Bradbury commented.

