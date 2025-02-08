Davina McCall once opened up about how she was left in tears following a major event in her daughter’s life.

The Masked Singer star – who is on the show again tonight (Saturday, February 8) – made the confession during an interview last October.

Davina got upset seeing her daughter off at uni (Credit: Channel 4)

Davina McCall in tears over her daughter

Back in October 2024, Davina spoke to The Times about her life and career.

It was during this interview that the telly star confessed that she’d been left in tears when she dropped her daughter, Tilly, off at university for the first time.

“I wasn’t worried about empty nest syndrome until I drove my daughter to Manchester recently,” she admitted.

“We built Ikea furniture all day, settled her in, then I cried all the way home,” she then continued.

“It’s only two hours on the train, for crying out loud.”

Davina opened up about her surgery this week and letters she wrote to her kids (Credit: Begin Again with Davina McCall / YouTube)

Davina McCall on writing letters for her kids before brain surgery

Last year, the TV fave underwent brain surgery to remove a tumour.

Earlier this week, in a new chat with Steven Bartlett, the star revealed that she’d written letters for her children amid fears that she wouldn’t survive.

Davina has three children with her ex-husband – Holly, 23, Tilly, 21, and Chester, 18.

Speaking on her show, Begin Again, she said: “What I wanted to do was to try and find a way that they would all find a way through if I didn’t make it. They make me very proud.”

The star also said that she “wrote letters of wishes to all the children, and put those in my will”.

Catch Davina on The Masked Singer tonight (Saturday, February 8) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

