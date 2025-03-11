Davina McCall has expressed concern ahead of her live TV comeback with Comic Relief, just months after her brain tumour operation.

The TV star had surgery back in November after a tumour was found on her brain.

Davina is hosting Comic Relief (Credit: BBC)

Davina McCall set for TV comeback after brain tumour op

Later this month, Davina will return to live TV, just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief.

Davina will be joining Jonathan Ross, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, and Tom Allen to host the telethon on Friday, March 21.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Davina expressed her excitement – and concern – for hosting yet another Comic Relief show.

“Everyone backstage is encouraging, warm and funny,” she said.

“But you never know what’s going to happen. You just know that even if things go off-piste, everybody can keep the show going,” she then added.

Davina’s surgery

Back in November, Davina revealed that she was undergoing surgery on her brain to remove a cyst.

Posting a video on her Instagram at the time, Davina said: “Hi, so I’m posting this, it will be Friday morning. I’m posting it because a few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare.”

After putting her “head in the sand”, she went to multiple neurosurgeons, who told her she needed to have it removed.

“It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad,” she then said.

Davina spoke about the effects of the surgery (Credit: Begin Again with Davina McCall / YouTube)

Davina McCall on heartbreaking effect of brain surgery

Last month, Davina opened up on her podcast about some of the heartbreaking effects the surgery had on her.

The star admitted at one point after surgery, she forgot that her father had died.

Davina explained that partner Michael’s jobs included making sure she didn’t touch her surgery scar and “reinforce reality” when she started to get confused.

“I think the saddest one for me, because I had spent the most amazing afternoon with my dad, who died two years ago, but it was the most real experience I have ever had,” she said.

“Yes, I didn’t want to bother with that. I thought, right, well, I’m not bothering correcting that, that, you know, fantasy or something. We’ll just leave that hanging for a bit,” Michael then said.

The next day, Davina asked Michael whether her father had died. After being told he had, Davina explained that she wasn’t angry with Michael for not telling her.

