Michael Douglas, the partner of Davina McCall, has shared another update on her health after her recent brain surgery.

Davina underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her brain.

Last week (November 15), the TV presenter announced on her Instagram that she had a benign brain tumour and was about to undergo surgery to remove it.

At the time, Davina informed her followers that her partner Michael would be providing updates on her condition as and when he can, as she is taking some time away from her screen.

Now, three days later, Michael has posted a new update on the presenter’s Instagram account.

Davina McCall brain surgery update

The caption read: “Update folks. Thank you so much to all of the well wishes. She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU. She is ‘loving awareness’. Thank you, Michael.”

Within the post itself, Michael shared his happiness at Davina’s situation.

It read: “Mega process these last 24 hours. Massive relief to see some light breaking through. Thanks for all of the good vibes coming in from all angles. Up and up.”

This wasn’t the first update from Michael, as he posted when Davina got out of the brain surgery.

In his first update post, he explained that doctors believed it was a “textbook” surgery.

Since the announcement, the 57-year-old was showered with love and support from fellow celebrities and fans worldwide.

She revealed she only found out about the brain tumour because she had been offered a routine health exam that she thought she would “ace”.

Davina McCall surgery

However, that wasn’t the case. Davina found out she had a “benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst”.

This particular kind of brain tumour is “very rare,” she said, affecting approximately three in one million.

Davina sought expert advice from several different professionals, which helped her decide to get the surgery.

At the time, she asked her followers to not “worry” about her, because she was “doing that enough”.

And while she admitted it had been “up and down,” she had “all the faith” in her surgeon.

Davina and Michael first met when he was her hairstylist during her time as the Big Brother presenter between 2000 – 2010.

But it wasn’t until 2019 – two years after her split from ex-husband Matthew Robertson – that the pair turned their friendship romantic.

