Davina McCall is in intensive care following “textbook” brain surgery to remove a tumour, her boyfriend confirmed last night.

Fans and friends of the star were relieved to hear the news as they flooded the TV legend’s comment section with well-wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Davina McCall undergoes brain surgery to remove tumour

Yesterday (Friday, November 15), Davina, 57, revealed to fans that she was going to be having brain surgery.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Davina explained that the reason behind the surgery was because a tumour was found on her brain.

“Hi, so I’m posting this, it will be Friday morning. I’m posting it because a few months ago I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare,” she said.

Davina then said that she’d put her “head in the sand” about it for a while. However, after visiting various neurosurgeons, she received multiple opinions and realised she had to undergo surgery to remove it.

“It’s big for the space – it fills the space. It’s 14mm wide. And it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad,” she then said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Davina McCall update following brain surgery

Last night (Friday, November 15), Davina’s boyfriend took to her Instagram account to issue an update.

“An update from me, Michael,” he captioned the post.

“Hey all. Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon, it was textbook!” he wrote.

“She’s currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine, she’s utterly exhausted,” he then continued.

“Thanks so much for all the love on here…it’s powerful stuff, we are super grateful, Michael,” he then added.

Davina’s fans showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support

Davina’s fans and celeb pals were quick to flood the comment section with their well-wishes.

“That’s so good to hear… thinking of you both,” Holly Willoughby commented.

“Such a relief, I’ve been thinking about her all day and all of you,” Amanda Holden wrote.

“So relieved to hear it went well. Thinking of you all and sending love for the speediest of recoveries x,” Kate Thornton said.

“Sending love from Australia,” Ant and Dec added.

“Sending so much love,” Claudia Winkleman also said. “So bloody pleased @davinamccall all has gone well. You’re a strong women take good care of yourself and make sure you have a good recovery,” another fan said.

“Good news! sending healing vibes,” another wrote.

Read more: My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall admits ‘struggling’ in heart-to-heart about her kids leaving home

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story