Amanda Holden had fans piling the compliments high after she went braless in a gold dress.
The TV star, 54, is no stranger to making jaws drop thanks to her stunning outfits.
And this week, Amanda was back at it when she posed up a storm in a slashed gold minidress.
Amanda Holden wows in gold dress
On Thursday (April 2) Amanda took to her Instagram and shared a slew of sizzling snaps from her holiday abroad.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge posed up a storm on a balcony in a plunging gold mini-dress that included wide sleeves.
Adding a touch of cheekiness to her outfit, Amanda went braless in the dress.
As for her hair and makeup, she wore her honey blonde blocks in lush waves and rocked a full face of glam, including sky-high lashes and nude brown lipstick.
Amanda trolled over dress
Amanda captioned the post: “Dress by @endless.uae – when I was out here last with @revivecollagen I found this company. Have a look. Sustainable fashion and saves on packing!”
And it’s fair to say fans soon shared their thoughts in the comments section.
One troll penned: “So much plastic in that face….” Another wrote: “Oh look, you’re on holiday again.”
Jealousy is a very ugly trait.
A third also penned: “Not bad for the work you’ve had done to your face,” to which Amanda’s fans soon fired back.
“Jealousy is a very ugly trait,” replied one fan, as someone else said: “The people that mind don’t matter and the people that matter don’t mind. Be kind.”
Amanda ‘looks unreal’
Despite the trolls, Amanda’s post was flooded with compliments and support from her fans – who were left gushing over her look.
One person said: “Absolutely stunning.” Another smitten fan penned: “54… and still like a fine wine.”
A third chimed in: “You are here to be you, not to live someone else’s life.”
Another follower proclaimed: “Dress of dreams you look unreal.”
