Amanda Holden had fans piling the compliments high after she went braless in a gold dress.

The TV star, 54, is no stranger to making jaws drop thanks to her stunning outfits.

And this week, Amanda was back at it when she posed up a storm in a slashed gold minidress.

The TV star divided fans with her latest outfit (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden wows in gold dress

On Thursday (April 2) Amanda took to her Instagram and shared a slew of sizzling snaps from her holiday abroad.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge posed up a storm on a balcony in a plunging gold mini-dress that included wide sleeves.

Adding a touch of cheekiness to her outfit, Amanda went braless in the dress.

As for her hair and makeup, she wore her honey blonde blocks in lush waves and rocked a full face of glam, including sky-high lashes and nude brown lipstick.

Amanda trolled over dress

Amanda captioned the post: “Dress by @endless.uae – when I was out here last with @revivecollagen I found this company. Have a look. Sustainable fashion and saves on packing!”

And it’s fair to say fans soon shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One troll penned: “So much plastic in that face….” Another wrote: “Oh look, you’re on holiday again.”

Jealousy is a very ugly trait.

A third also penned: “Not bad for the work you’ve had done to your face,” to which Amanda’s fans soon fired back.

“Jealousy is a very ugly trait,” replied one fan, as someone else said: “The people that mind don’t matter and the people that matter don’t mind. Be kind.”

She’s no stranger to rocking a jaw-dropping look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda ‘looks unreal’

Despite the trolls, Amanda’s post was flooded with compliments and support from her fans – who were left gushing over her look.

One person said: “Absolutely stunning.” Another smitten fan penned: “54… and still like a fine wine.”

A third chimed in: “You are here to be you, not to live someone else’s life.”

Another follower proclaimed: “Dress of dreams you look unreal.”

