Amanda Holden’s saucy Little Red Riding Hood outfit sidelined by ‘guy in the background’ in World Book Day video

Amanda Holden turned heads in a sensational Little Red Riding Hood outfit she wore to This Is Heart studio but fans were more distracted by the guy in the background.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, who recently made headlines for her ‘derogatory’ comment to a contestant, transformed into the fictional character for World Book Day on Thursday (March 6).

Amanda Holden and her This Is Heart co-host Ashley Roberts put on a racy display for fun. However, fans couldn’t help but notice an unusual detail in the video.

Amanda embraced World Book Day (Credit: This is Heart | Instagram)

Amanda Holden dresses up as Little Red Riding Hood

The Heart studio was filled with fun and laughter, as the radio hosts dressed as the characters from Little Red Riding Hood.

The 54-year-old Amanda was clad in a white corset-style top, paired with a short red miniskirt. She wore a cape over her outfit and let her hair loose.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old Ashley cut a saucy look in a grey fluffy dress. The hood of the dress came with fox-style ears, which covered her head.

The Instagram video featuring the duo has since been over 17,000 times. It also briefly features Jamie Theakston twerking, dressed in a granny costume.

The three of them are seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us in the studio, accidentally filming people in the background.

More than Amanda and Ashley’s sensual costume and captivating dance, fans were interested in a random man in the background.

At one point in the video, the camera captures a middle-aged man at his desk, sipping a hot beverage. And for some reason, his presence has been highly distracting to the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

People ‘love’ the random guy

Amanda Holden transformed into Little Red Riding Hood (Credit: This is Heart | Instagram)

Reacting to the image of the random person in the background one Instagram user commented: “I just love the chap at his desk casually having his brew.”

Adding to the above comment, another user wrote: “The guy in the background casually supping his brew.”

A third person said: “The guy in the background thinking ‘give me a break’!”

The rest enjoyed watching Amanda and Ashley’s performance.

When one user commented: “My favourite version of this yet.”

Another added: “You two are so funny… go on the girls. lol.”

Read more: Amanda Holden fans defend her young daughters following troll’s disgusting comment

So, what do you think of the radio presenters’ outfits? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.