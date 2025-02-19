Fans of Amanda Holden have stepped in following inappropriate remarks about her two daughters in the comments section of her Instagram post.

The TV star is blessed with a loving fanbase, who have clapped back at mean trolls on numerous occasions. Last year, Amanda’s fans came to her rescue when she was called out over an extravagant Christmas makeover.

Now, they’ve hit back at those who went after her young daughters.

Amanda Holden is a proud mother of two daughters (Credit: Shutterstock)

Amanda Holden shares adorable pictures with daughters

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 54, shares two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, with her husband Chris Hughes.

Amanda took to Instagram this week (February 18) to share a picture featuring her “lookalike” daughters. She captioned it: “Me and my girls @lexi.hughes__ and #HRH.”

Last month, Amanda celebrated a milestone in Hollie’s life, as her youngster turned 13. Alongside a couple of pictures of Hollie, Amanda adored her daughter’s qualities, calling her “hilarious, kind, resilient and strong”.

The TV star’s latest picture with her girls was meant to gather similar positive reactions. However, some trolls took the liberty to make nasty remarks, which didn’t sit well with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Fans hit back at trolls

Most comments under Amanda’s post noted that Lexi and Hollie share a striking resemblance with their mother.

One said: “Beautiful picture of you all.” Another fan also commented: “Stunning, like their mummy.”

A third person wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous all of you.”

However, hidden in the comments was a distasteful and offensive comment.

One of her followers wrote: “Just don’t teach them the only way to succeed is with your legs open.”

The disgusting statement was soon met with criticism.

Even though Amanda did not directly respond to the comment, her fans clapped back at the troll for her.

One commented: “WTF is wrong with you!” Adding to the comment, another wrote: “Shut up.” A third called the commenter a “prat”.

Lexi Hughes’ modelling career Lexi Hughes, Amanda‘s daughter, may only be 19, but she’s already carving out a successful modelling career. The stunning teen, whose dad is Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes, has become something of a red carpet regularly, often appearing alongside her famous mum at high-profile events. However, brushing aside any nepo baby criticism, Lexi is pretty darn successful in her own right. Lexi Hughes’ modelling career – kicking up a Storm Lexi is on the books of Storm Management, one of the best modelling agencies in the country. The agency kick started the careers of Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne. Storm is understood to have made a beeline for Lexi after seeing her out and about with Amanda. ‘Bright future’ Back in September, Lexi had perhaps her most high-profile catwalk outing to date. It came when she took part in London Fashion Week. Lexi commanded attention at Vietnamese designer Tran Hung’s show, wearing a cream minidress comprised of giant flowers. Strutting down the runway at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in beige heels, she was accesssorised with matching floral hair clips and a miniature handbag. The designer said: “It was wonderful to see Lexi representing my collection, she was a delight to work with backstage, very professional. and she looked beautiful on the catwalk. “We look forward to styling and working with Lexi in the future. We are proud to have had this moment with her, and we are certain she has a very bright future and career ahead of her.” Amanda’s pride Commenting after her LFW debut, proud mum Amanda declared: “We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show. “This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A levels and she got herself into a great University. “Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It’s a wonderful moment for her.”

Amanda returns on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night (February 22) at 7pm on ITV1.

Read more: Amanda Holden defiant as she reveals what her family would name as her ‘worst quality’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.