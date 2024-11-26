Fans of Amanda Holden were quick to defend the TV star after some trolls slammed her for ‘showing off’ on Instagram.

The TV star, 53, regularly keeps her fans updated on her everyday life. And Monday (November 25) was no different for Amanda.

Taking to her Instagram, she gave fans a peek inside her mansion, showing off her festive and decorated not-so-humble abode – but some of her followers were not impressed.

Amanda’s post ruffled a few feathers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden shows off home on Instagram

In the Instagram video, Amanda showed off the inside of her jaw-dropping home – a year after she and her family moved in.

Setting foot inside, Amanda was greeted by a huge hallway and Christmas tree – fully kitted out with decorations. There’s also a black piano, nestled beside a staircase leading to the upstairs.

Not just that, fans also got to see her living room, with plush sofas and a bar area – complete with spirits and glasses.

Amanda captioned the post: “What a difference a year makes. Moved in a year ago today… and nearly finished the whole house, what to do next!!! I love a project. More makeovers coming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda’s post got plenty of people talking – with some slamming the BGT judge for ‘showing off’ her extravagant home.

Yeah just show everyone who’s poor this time of year what you have got.

“Easy when you have endless money and other people to do it all for you! Clueless,” said one person. Meanwhile, someone else added: “And some of us can only just afford a one bedroom flat…”

A third agreed: “Yeah just show everyone who’s poor this time of year what you have got.”

The BGT judge was defended by fans (Credit: ITV)

Amanda fans defend TV star

However, some fans were quick to defend Amanda, with one saying: “Oh bore off negative [name], don’t like what you see then scroll on by simples. Be proud of what you have you have worked for Amanda, you deserve it.”

Don’t follow her if you don’t want to see

A second chimed in: “Oh but you aren’t bitter are you? She has a successful career and earned a good life.”

A third gushed: “Don’t follow her if you don’t want to see.”

Read more: ‘Annoyed’ Amanda Holden fires back at claims she’s replacing Cat Deeley on This Morning

What do you think of Amanda’s home makeover? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.