Amanda Holden has been forced to deny rumours that she’s set to replace Cat Deeley as a host on This Morning.

The 53-year-old addressed the claims during her radio show earlier this morning (Thursday, November 14).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Amanda Holden hits back at This Morning rumours

Earlier this morning, during her Heart Radio breakfast show, Amanda was asked about the rumours that she is going to replace Cat on This Morning.

“I’m really glad you asked me this,” Amanda said.

“First of all, I absolutely love Cat Deeley,” she then continued. “Super successful. I’ve always admired her. She’s brilliant and a real laugh, and I hate seeing headlines that say that I’m taking over from Cat Deeley when she’s doing such a good job on This Morning.”

She then continued, saying: “I’m sure she’s going absolutely nowhere. It is categorically 100% made up by a journalist.”

She then branded the claims as “rumours”. “I’m already on the biggest morning show in the country, and that is Heart Breakfast, thanks to our lovely listeners,” she then said.

“So I don’t know where it’s come from. It’s categorically not true. It’s really annoying me, so bog off. Putting two women against each other. There’s no need for it. Hate that.”

Amanda hit back (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans react as Amanda Holden hits back at This Morning rumours

Fans of the star took to the video’s comment section, which was shared on the Heart Radio Instagram page.

“Go Amanda [love heart emoji],” one fan commented.

“Well… I love listening to you @noholdenback on Heart every morning, but I would love to see you on This Morning too. You would be great there too,” another said.

“Well said @noholdenback,” a third wrote.

“Well said, it’s the gutter press that should be ashamed of themselves for spreading rumours up like this,” another fumed.

Cat hosts This Morning Monday to Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Amanda’s first tattoo

Earlier this month, Amanda revealed that she’d had her first – and last – tattoo done.

The star explained that she was out for tea with a pal when she noticed that they had a tattoo. This then sparked Amanda into getting one of her own.

However, it took a while for anyone to notice once she got hers done.

“I dropped so many hints. My husband just didn’t notice. And then yesterday, I made a roast dinner. I was pretending to mop my brow because my tattoo is on my wrist,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

“In the end, we told Chris, and he had all three reactions that I said he would do. First, he would say, it looks fake. Second, he said it looks naff. And third, he said, ‘Oh, what’s going to happen next? Where else are you going to get one? What else are you going to do? And now the children are going to want one,” she then continued.

“It’s two little hearts next to each other to symbolise my two children. But I’m going to do another little one at the bottom,” she added.

Read more: GMB viewers blast Ed Balls for ‘creepy’ comments towards Amanda Holden

Would you like to see Amanda on This Morning? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story