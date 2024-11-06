Amanda Holden reveals her ‘first and last’ tattoo as husband Chris brands it ’naff’

Amanda Holden has revealed that she got her first tattoo in Los Angeles recently – but not everyone is impressed.

This morning (November 6) Amanda revealed the news on Heart Breakfast.

Co-host Jason King, filling in for Jamie Theakston, asked: “The biggest question is, what the hell have you done Amanda?”

Radio star Amanda shared her new tattoo (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden tattoo

Amanda replied: “I was having a cup of tea with my friend Sarah, and she was squashing a tea bag in her cup when I noticed something about her.

“I noticed something about her person that I was so shocked at but thrilled for her because this is something she’d always wanted to do. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh Sarah, I am going to do that,’ and she says, ‘You must do that.'”

We went over to this person, and he could fit us in, and we both did exactly the same thing. We both had a tattoo.

The presenter continued: “I said to [her other friend] Jane, look at what Sarah’s done to herself. And Jane was like ‘Oh my gosh this is fabulous.’ I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ She went, ‘You’re kidding,’ and I said, ‘I’ve always been wholeheartedly against them.’ And we got in the car, and we went, and we found a place.

“In the corner was the person we needed to see. We went over to this person, and he could fit us in, and we both did exactly the same thing. We both had a tattoo.”

Amanda announced that she has a new tattoo on Heart Breakfast today (Credit: ITV)

Jason saw the funny side, joking: “She did it. She came out of that place she was on a Harley in leathers. She was there sporting the new tattoo riding off into the sunset in LA. This is the new Amanda Holden, she is officially bad to the bone.”

Amanda said that, after returning to the UK with her daughter – who joined her on the trip – nobody in the family noticed the tattoo. She explained: “I dropped so many hints. My husband just didn’t notice. And then yesterday, I made a roast dinner. I was pretending to mop my brow because my tattoo is on my wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Amanda shares husband’s reaction

When she told husband Chris Hughes, he was unimpressed. Amanda said: “In the end, we told Chris, and he had all three reactions that I said he would do. First, he would say, it looks fake. Second, he said it looks naff. And third, he said, ‘Oh, what’s going to happen next? Where else are you going to get one? What else are you going to do? And now the children are going to want one.’

“It’s two little hearts next to each other to symbolise my two children. But I’m going to do another little one at the bottom.”

When Jason joked that she’d end up with a sleeve like David Beckham, she replied: “I bet Victoria’s reaction was much cooler than my husband’s, but anyway, power to me and Jane and my friend Sarah!”

Also this morning, Amanda revealed that her Christmas tree is already up with a Mariah Carey doll on the top.

She said: “We did the pink tree, which is in the window for the whole street to see. Not only did I do that, I also poured myself a Harveys Bristol Cream, which is my go-to with ice and a slice of orange, and I warmed up a mince pie.”

