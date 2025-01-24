Amanda Holden has opened up about something her family wishes she would do differently – but unfortunately for them, the star has no intention of changing her ways…

The Britain’s Got Talent judge made the candid admission during a chat on her Heart Breakfast show.

Amanda Holden on home life with her family

On the show, Amanda had to guess what she thinks her close pal and fellow TV star, Leigh Francis would say in response to questions such as “what is the best thing” about Amanda, what is her “worst quality” and “what was your favourite moment with Amanda?”

It was here that Amanda gave a glimpse into the reality of her home life with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, admitting: “For most people I would say they want me to shut up or stop interrupting them. I don’t know if Leigh would say that.”

They want me to shut up or stop interrupting them.

She then added: “I’m going to go with that, that’s what my family would say.”

However, Leigh surprised Amanda by saying he “would make sure that she is less busy”, so they could spend more time together.

Although Amanda was flattered by his sentiment, defiant Amanda confessed she isn’t up for a change. She quipped that she didn’t want to change her ways as it would mean having “less work”.

Amanda Holden on parenting daughters Lexi and Hollie

It comes after Amanda shared an insight into being a mum to her eldest Lexi and 13-year-old Hollie.

She described that Lexi is “super chilled”, whereas disagreements with Hollie can often escalate.

Amanda admitted: “Lots of shouting. She slammed the door on me last night because I very gently asked her to leave her phone downstairs. ‘Why are you punishing me? ‘ I was like, ‘It’s not punishment; I just want you to be able to get on with what you need to do upstairs without your phone’.”

Leigh’s admission about his friendship with Amanda is no surprise, as the pair have even worked together on screen.

They both featured in the sitcom The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle on Channel 4 where Leigh played Amanda’s fictional nan.

