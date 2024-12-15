Amanda Holden on husband ‘washing out her pooey pants’ as a way of ‘measuring his love for her’

Amanda Holden previously joked about how she “measures her husband Chris’ love for her” – and it’s pretty grim…

Presenter Amanda is a firm favourite with TV viewers. From stints on BGT to hosting the The Royal Variety Performance – which is on Sunday (December 15) – Amanda has kept herself busy over the years.

Away from the TV shows and showbiz world though, Amanda is loved-up with her husband Chris Hughes. The pair got married in 2008, and share two daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

And according to Amanda, she once joked about how she gets Chris to “wash out her pooey pants” as a way of him showing his love to her.

Amanda Holden on how she ‘measures partner’s love’

In an interview with the Huffington Post from 2020, Amanda described herself as “the person who falls over in dog poo”. She added: “And I’m always the person who gets [bleep] on by a seagull.”

Thankfully my husband said he would do that.

The TV star then went on to let slip a rather grim confession. And it seems after all the years Amanda and Chris have been together, there’s nothing her hubby wouldn’t do for her…

She explained: “How I measure my partner’s love for me is ‘will he wash out my pooey pants?’ If they say no, that’s it, it’s not true love. Thankfully my husband said he would do that – and I think he probably has!” she added.

Amanda’s romance with Chris

After Amanda’s affair with Neil Morrissey and subsequent split from Les Dennis, the star found love in record producer Chris.

While engaged in 2006, Amanda gave birth to their first child, a daughter Alexa. The pair tied the knot two years later at Babington House in Somerset.

After wanting more kids, Amanda had a miscarriage in 2010, and their son Theo was sadly stillborn the following year. In 2012, Amanda and Chris welcomed their second daughter Hollie.

Watch Amanda on the Royal Variety Performance on Sunday (December 15) at 8:00pm on ITV1.

