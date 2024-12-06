Amanda Holden hits out at husband for branding her ‘difficult’ and admits she is ‘insulted’

Amanda Holden has very candidly expressed her frustration with her husband. The radio star has discussed how her hubby, Chris Hughes, has left her feeling very insulted after they disagreed about a big part of the festive season.

Amanda is fuming at Chris’ claims (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden hits out at husband over festive argument

The topic came up when Amanda’s co-host Ashley Roberts revealed Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is planning a lavish birthday celebration for the pop star.

Their fellow presenter Jason King then quipped that it must be difficult to settle on a birthday and Christmas gift for Taylor.

Amanda then chimed in: “Oh, I know and there’s my husband saying, ‘You’re so difficult to buy for’. It’s like an insult.

“He told me I was having a go at him last night because I kept saying, ‘Why do you keep saying I’m difficult to buy for? It’s like an insult’.”

Amanda and Chris tied the knot in 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She insisted: “I’m not difficult to buy for”.

Ashley then responded: “No; actually, I feel like you’re quite fun to buy for.”

Although, Jason did disagree. He hinted that whoever got Amanda for Secret Santa would be in for a world of trouble. Uh-oh!

Amanda gets candid about husband Chris Hughes

It comes as Amanda admitted that she won’t have the time to spend her 16th wedding anniversary with Chris during December. This is due to her unforgivingly busy schedule.

She said on air that she has “literally got nothing [free] between now and Christmas”.

The couple said their vows at Babington House in Somerset on December 10, 2008.

Back in September, Amanda joked that Chris had said if they split, she would tie the knot with someone else within the year.

Discussing the topic of remarrying after watching My Mum, Your Dad, Amanda admitted: “Oh my gosh; I can’t imagine. I mean, this is going to make me sound shallow, but my husband always says I’ll probably be married within the year if he left me.”

