Amanda Holden on leading ‘separate lives’ with husband Chris Hughes

Britain’s Got Talent judge and TV personality Amanda Holden surprised fans recently when she admitted during a radio segment that she and her husband Chris lead “separate lives”.

As a rule, Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda doesn’t mind shocking the British public.

Whether it’s putting her own spin on a Red Riding Hood costume for National Book Day or discussing unusual bathing habits live on-air, she has been known to ruffle feathers.

Not to mention the Ofcom complaints her BGT outfits have prompted. She is incorrigible, and proudly so. But recently, she gave an insight into her personal life that was less about the wow factor.

The TV personality made the candid admission during a recent radio broadcast (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Amanda Holden in stark admission about marriage to husband Chris

Busy schedules on both sides of the fence mean that Amanda Holden and hubby Chris Hughes lead what amounts to separate lives, the TV personality said during a recent radio broadcast.

“I’ve been married for over 20 years. Well, I met him in 2003, I can’t work it out,” she said. “Anyway, a long time, and our lives have been very separate for a long time because we’re both very busy.”

They’ve been together since 2004 and married 16 years ago.

“Obviously, we’re very happily married, but we do lots of things separately,’ she told radio co-host Jamie Theakston. “I love my Peloton and running, he goes and plays squash. He’s got a massive career as well. We’re always separate, you know.”

Amanda Holden is a proud mother of two daughters with Chris (Credit: Splash News)

Chris gets Amanda ‘after-hours’ but this time is becoming ‘rare’

Chris Hughes and Amanda Holden married in December 2008 at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset.

They live together in a house reportedly worth £7 million in Surrey. He’s a record producer.

Previously, Amanda has said he’s “rubbish at romance, but he’s there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. He’s a proper bloke who looks after me. I’m a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship.”

An insider also told Closer recently that it can be a struggle for the couple to find time for one another.

“Chris gets Amanda at home after-hours but with her travelling, being on location, gym workouts, hair appointments, back-to-back filming and radio schedules, along with photo shoots and interviews and their kids, this time is becoming rare.”

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV1 Saturday March 22 at 7pm.

Read more: Inside Britain’s Got Talent’s biggest Ofcom complaints as new series ruffles feathers – from burping to Abba to being engulfed in fire

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.