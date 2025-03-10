Amanda Holden warns listeners not to complain as bath confession leaves radio producer stunned

In latest Amanda Holden news, the telly fave has teased listeners of her radio show with an eye-opening bath confession.

The shy and retiring BGT judge, 54, was regaling fans with anecdotes about her weekend when the comments about her time in the tub came up.

She told fellow Heart presenter during their breakfast show on Monday (March 9) she’d spent time with her nearest and dearest on a beach in West Sussex.

But Amanda – always so very subtle – also gave her most ardent admirers an unexpected treat as she recounted how she wasn’t alone when she got back from her trip and enjoyed a long soak.

Amanda Holden had a tale to tell about having a wash (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden news

Furthermore, it seems Amanda’s chat had her radio producer despairing at what she was admitting to.

Amanda explained she’d had Minnie, a puppy she rescued in September, with her for the pooch’s first trip to the beach. However, Minnie returned back to Amanda’s home covered in sand.

Amanda Holden’s puppy Minnie reportedly enjoyed the beach (Credit: Instagram)

Apparently, Minnie – and Amanda’s other dog Rudie – went “nuts” on the beach, and also “loved” the sea.

She continued by revealing she ran herself a bath after returning home – and then invited Minnie in with her!

Amanda also noted how her tale left their producer with his ‘head in his heads’.

Amanda said: “I looked at Minnie the moocher, who’s my dog, and I just thought ‘I’m gonna put her in with me!’

“I needed to wash her anyway because she was covered in sand. So I took her collar off and we had a little bath together!”

Amanda Holden shares a selfie showing her out and about with Rudie and Minnie (Credit: Instagram)

‘Living her best life’

Amanda went on: “I used all her doggie shampoo. So there were no products in the bath so please don’t write in. Minnie was loving it, she was living her best life.

“Then I got the dog conditioner and got a brush… why has our producer got his head in his hands?”

Amanda then recalled: “I started brushing because she got a little bit matted from her halter under her armpits. So I gave her a good brush, a good clean, and then I got out. But then I put Rudie in the bath water.

“I just thought it saves a bit of bath water. And then I gave him a good old scrub as well so everyone was clean and fluffy and lovely!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

When it was suggested calls might be taken from listeners on the topic of whether it is appropriate to take a bath with a dog, Amanda warned she didn’t want to hear any complaints.

She meant the listeners, of course. As neither Minnie or Rudie would likely be able to register their own objections at being compelled to bathe with Amanda.

