Coronation Street fans baffled as Aggie Bailey fails to make appearance during Dee-Dee birth complications

Coronation Street fans can’t believe that Aggie Bailey failed to make an appearance during her daughter’s birth complications.

This week in Coronation Street, Dee-Dee gave birth to a baby girl called Laila. However, she ended up with her life on the line after suffering a haemorrhage.

But, fans are baffled that a key person in Dee-Dee’s life didn’t show up to give her support during this worrying time.

Dee-Dee underwent a hysterectomy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee’s birth of baby Laila

This week, Dee-Dee experienced labour pains and was checked into hospital. However, the staff dismissed her pains and told her to go home and light a candle.

She then returned a short while later, going into full labour. Dee-Dee then gave birth to a baby girl but complained to a midwife that she didn’t feel well.

The midwife felt her head to check her temperature and suggested she was just exhausted after giving birth. But, then Dee-Dee started to fall unconscious.

With Dee-Dee being rushed off for emergency surgery after suffering from preeclampsia, she woke up from her operation and was told that she’d had a hysterectomy to save her life.

This meant that she couldn’t carry any more children, but despite this, Dee-Dee wanted to continue with her plans to have Laila adopted by James.

Aggie hasn’t even been mentioned… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by lack of Aggie Bailey appearance

With Dee-Dee giving birth to a baby girl and also suffering life-threatening complications at the hospital, fans are baffled as to how her mum Aggie didn’t turn up to support her.

She wasn’t even mentioned, with nobody seeming to inform her of what was going on. No excuse was even given as to why Aggie wasn’t able to make the journey from Birmingham to be with her daughter.

One fan shared: “It doesn’t make sense that Aggie hasn’t been notified that her only daughter has given birth, is giving her child to her brother and had to have an emergency hysterectomy, especially when Aggie is a nurse. They recast James; why couldn’t the producers have recast Aggie?”

Another person shared: “Obviously Dee-Dee’s childbirth and emergency hysterectomy are not important enough for her mum Aggie to show up. Come on Corrie, up your game.”

A third fan took to X and commented: “Great scenes from Ed tonight as well. When the Baileys are given content like this they shine brightly. Now bring back Aggie!”

A fourth person added: “Still no mention of Dee Dee’s mum, Aggie, especially when she needs her with what she’s going through, so silly and unrealistic, she should get a mention at least!”

But, will Aggie return? A Lorna Laidlaw comeback looks unlikely, but we shouldn’t rule it out.

