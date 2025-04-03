Call The Midwife’s Helen George is already making memories with new boyfriend

Call The Midwife star Helen George has shared some adorable snaps from a date with her new boyfriend that she is reportedly dating.

In February, it was reported that Helen was dating dad-of-two businessman Dan Innes. Their romance comes after Helen’s surprise split from Jack Ashton in 2023.

Helen then shared the first snap of Dan a month later from a luxurious weekend away, appearing to confirm their romance.

And this week, Helen was back at it when she gave her fans a peek inside their day out; enjoying a riverside picnic.

The TV star shared several snaps of their day out (Credit: Instagram Story)

Helen George shares new snap of boyfriend

On Thursday (April 3) Call The Midwife star Helen took to her Instagram Story and shared two snaps of herself and Dan looking rather cosy.

One photo showed Helen posing in the sunshine with her reported beau next to her.

The actress rocked a cardigan and wore her locks in loose waves. She finished off the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

The pair enjoyed a riverside picnic (Credit: Instagram Story)

Helen and Dan mark ‘first of 2025’

While in another snap, re-shared by Helen, the reported couple could be seen getting ready to tuck into a picnic, alongside a river.

In a touching display of affection, Helen also placed one hand on Dan’s arm, as they beamed for the camera.

Dan captioned the post: “First picnic of 2025…”

Call the Midwife star Helen and Dan reportedly met on the Celebrity dating app Raya. The pair also recently spent Valentine’s Day together at a restaurant in Barnes, South London. It’s close to where Dan, 51, is based.

The couple enjoyed a meal at The Waterman Arms as Dan shared a snap of Helen beaming with a bottle of red wine as he then joked: “Can I get this to go please? #yesyesyes.”

Helen also took to her Instagram Story as she wrote: “The most delicious Valentine’s over-ordering.” She then added: “Hearts and stomach’s full @daninnes @thewatermans.arms.”

According to Dan’s LinkedIn profile, he’s worked in real estate for more than 25 years. He split from the mother of his two children back in 2016.

