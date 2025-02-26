Call the Midwife could be ‘rested’ as spin-off details ‘revealed’: ‘Trixie is an obvious choice of subject’

BBC favourite Call the Midwife might get a prequel spin-off series as it’s rumoured that the long-running drama will be “rested”.

The news regarding a possible spin-off comes after it was confirmed that one of its actors, Olly Rix, has landed a new role in Casualty.

If reports are to be believed, it’s thought the prequel would centre the Call the Midwife character Trixie Franklin.

A Call the Midwife spin-off would likely revolve around Trixie Franklin (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife spin-off series – all the details

Sources have claimed that the spin-off of Call the Midwife will revolve around Helen George‘s character.

Set two decades before the 1970s period in the current series, the pivotal character will therefore be played by a different actor.

Trixie is an obvious choice.

The new actress will probably be in her early twenties, portraying Trixie’s past. The Sun learned from sources that the show will be set in the 1950s.

The insider claimed: “Trixie is an obvious choice of subject because she is one of the wilder characters at Nonnatus House and therefore has the potential for a more interesting backstory.”

They further added: “When we were introduced to her in series one in 2012 she was in her early twenties and was already very worldly. So there is much to take a deep dive into.”

The BBC hasn’t officially announced the spin-off and the idea is said to be at a “very early stage”. It’s been claimed that the show creators have “so many options” to consider. A Call the Midwife spokesperson told ED! that they don’t comment on “speculation”.

Helen George plays Trixie on Call the Midwife (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

BBC drama series ‘set to be rested’

However, the creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, has hinted at a spin-off.

She told Radio Times this week that the end of the original show might carve a path for a spin-off. Heidi said: “I don’t believe Call the Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point,” she said, hinting that the original series may be rested.

While she didn’t confirm or deny whether the show would end for good, a spin-off could explore other aspects of the Call the Midwife universe.

Heidi explained: “Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world. So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife.”

When asked if fans could look forward to a spin-off series, she said: “Watch this space.”

The Call The Midwife season finale airs on BBC One on Sunday March 2 at 8pm.

Call The Midwife star Helen George’s new romance revealed Call The Midwife star Helen George recently went Insta official with a hunky new man following a Valentine’s date night. Helen plays Trixie – the character reportedly set to be featured in the spin-off series – in the long-running BBC drama. However, behind the scenes, Helen’s had a hectic love life, with her new man making his social media debut earlier this month. Call The Midwife star Helen George debuts new flame MailOnline claimed that Helen and businessman Dan Innes – 11 years her senior – are believed to have met on the celebrity dating app Raya. It appears the pair spent Valentine’s Day together at a restaurant in Barnes, South London. It’s close to where Dan, 51, is based. The couple enjoyed a meal at The Waterman Arms as Dan shared a snap of Helen beaming with a bottle of red wine as he joked: “Can I get this to go please? #yesyesyes.” Helen also took to her Instagram Story as she wrote: “The most delicious Valentine’s over-ordering.” She then added: “Hearts and stomach’s full @daninnes @thewatermans.arms.” According to Dan’s LinkedIn profile, he’s worked in real estate for more than 25 years. He split from the mother of his two children back in 2016. Call The Midwife romance rumours Before Dan, reports suggested Helen was dating Call the Midwife actor Olly Rix, after she was seen leaving his West London residence in November. However, Helen’s rep was quick to shut that down: “Yes, she went to visit a friend for a cup of tea – like all friends do. And as we have always said, there is nothing more to this.” One co-star Helen did romance was Jack Ashton, who played Reverend Tom Hereward. In 2017, they started a family, welcoming their oldest daughter, Wren. Four years later, they had another daughter, Lark, in 2021. However, it seems all good things come to an end as Helen revealed in July 2023 that she and Jack split after seven years together. Marriage split Before Jack, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot. The pair first met in 2008 after they portrayed a bickering couple in Hotel Babylon. However, in 2015, their marriage came to an end weeks after Helen began competing on BBC’s Strictly. A spokesperson for the couple at the time confirmed that they hadn’t been hit with the infamous Strictly curse. In fact, they revealed they had split before her time on the show.

Read more: Call The Midwife fans brand drug addiction scenes ‘awful’ as show airs ‘tragic’ double death

Would you watch a spin-off of Call The Midwife? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!