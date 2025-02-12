Olly Rix lands ‘steamy new role’ in Casualty following Call the Midwife exit

Call the Midwife star Olly Rix has landed a “steamy” new role in the BBC drama series Casualty.

Olly, who played the role of Matthew Aylward, was a regular on Call the Midwife for three years.

Viewers were disheartened to see him depart from series 14 of the BBC show in 2024. However, sources say his new “complex” role will set pulses racing among his fans.

Olly Rix is ‘excited’ about his new role (Credit: ITV)

Olly Rix to star in BBC’s Casualty

The BBC star said he’s thrilled to take on his new role in the BBC medical drama and its upcoming miniseries called Internal Affairs.

A source said: “He has already got viewers hot under the collar on Call the Midwife, but their pulses will be truly racing when they see Olly embrace the steamy new role.”

They added: “Fans of Olly will only have a few weeks before they get the chance to see him on Casualty.”

Olly will be seen as Clinical Leads Flynn Byron in the Casualty miniseries Internal Affairs, which will air on Saturdays starting in March.

Flynn is created with an intense backstory revolving around trauma. The character is shown as fresh out of the military, determined to make a difference in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Executive Producer for the show, Roxanne Harvey, believes Olly’s character is highly relatable.

Roxanne said: “Flynn’s journey promises to resonate with viewers, exploring the often emotional toll of working in the NHS.”

“The cost of making tough decisions, and the possibility of redemption when you’re confronted with the consequences of your actions.”

Welcome to the E.D, Olly Rix! The E.D’s new Clinical Lead, Flynn Byron joins the NHS fresh from a tour of duty. He’s a man with a purpose, and with a fierce resolve to make a difference. Look out for Flynn in the upcoming #Casualty boxset #InternalAffairs. pic.twitter.com/ZNGtAAHi2l — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) February 10, 2025

BBC star is ‘excited’

Sharing his excitement about his new role, Olly said he can’t wait for his audience to meet Flynn. “It’s been a pleasure to join the Casualty cast in such a dynamic role,” he said.

Olly then added: “Flynn crashes into the world of it from a very different background, resulting in a complex and exciting story in Internal Affairs and beyond. It’s a brilliant new chapter for the show and I am excited for the audience to get to know Flynn.”

The BBC has also been teasing Olly’s new character ahead of the series. The show said: “Welcome to the E.D, @olly.rix The E.D’s new Clinical Lead, Flynn Byron joins the NHS fresh from a tour of duty.”

“He’s a man with a purpose, and with a fierce resolve to make a difference. Look out for Flynn in the upcoming #Casualty boxset #InternalAffairs. #InternalAffairs coming soon.”

Read more: Call the Midwife star Olly Rix splits from girlfriend – a week after on-screen wife Helen George announces break-up

So are you excited to watch Olly on Casualty? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.