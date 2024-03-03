Call the Midwife on BBC One: Everything we know about series 14 so far and if Trixie leaves Poplar

Call the Midwife series 13 has come to a bittersweet end, but fans of the show can be reassured that the beloved midwife drama will be back with a series 14.

The last episode didn’t disappoint. There were highs – Miss Higgins meeting her long-lost son! – and lows – his tragic death after an all-too brief reunion.

Meanwhile, Trixie also made a huge decision about her future with Matthew, and Joyce’s shocking secret was revealed. So there was plenty of loose ends to take us through to another series, and beyond.

So here’s all you need to know about series 14 of Call the Midwife, and the future of Helen George‘s character Trixie Aylward.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 8 of Call the Midwife series 13 ahead***

Benjamin Cawley as Sylvester Warren in Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

What happened in series finale of Call the Midwife series 13?

The last episode of Call the Midwife series 13 was typically emotional. Viewers learnt to their astonishment that super-efficient Miss Higgins had a secret son called Victor. However, their reunion was short-lived when it was revealed he was very ill. Tragically, he died shortly after meeting.

Fans of the the show also discovered that Joyce was married to Sylvester (Benjamin Cawley) – and it was not a marriage made in heaven. Far from it, in fact. We learnt that he was abusive. However, with the help of her Poplar friends, Joyce stood up to him at last. She also revealed that her real name was Claudine.

In other scenes, May was adopted, Julienne won Mother of the Year, and Trixie’s dependance on drugs caused her apron to catch fire. Of course, all eyes were on Trixie after her husband Matthew left for New York in the penultimate episode of the drama.

During a sweet phone conversation, Trixie told Matthew (Olly Rix) that she WOULD be joining him in New York in the future. So what does that mean for the character? Is she leaving Poplar?

Is Helen George character Trixie leaving Poplar?

In episode 8 of Call the Midwife series 13, Trixie made the decision to join her husband in New York. Viewers will know he left Trixie and his son behind to pursue a job in the States, leaving Trixie in a dilemma. Would she stay or would she go?

In the series 13 finale, Trixie told Matthew she would join him. Although this implies the character will be leaving, ED! can confirm that Helen George has not announced she’s leaving the show.

As far as we know, the popular character is set to stay on the show beyond the current season. Although the actress is keeping tight-lipped about her future on the show, but that’s nothing new. The cast are often sworn to secrecy about their storylines to enhance viewer enjoyment.

Olly Rix and Helen George filmed their last scenes as Matthew Aylward and Trixie in Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

Will there be a series 14 of Call the Midwife?

Call the Midwife fans have nothing to fear – there will be series 14 of the BBC One drama. In fact, the BBC has confirmed that the series has been renewed for two more series.

The announcement of series 14 and 15 means the show will run until 2026. Creator Heidi Thomas said she was “overjoyed” at the renewal which will see the drama move into the 1970s.

She added the new series will explore the lives of the midwives and nuns in their personal and professional lives at the convent they work at – Nonnatus House.

She said: “We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together.”

Speaking about possible future storylines, Heidi told the Radio Times: “The order of nuns on whom the Nonnatus nuns are based stay in the East End until 1976. But, I think, more importantly than that single historic fact, is that of women’s lives and the lives of the working classes as well.

“There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going.”

How many episodes will Call the Midwife series 14 be?

Series 14 and 15 will include eight 60-minute episodes each, along with Christmas specials as well.

The show first started in 2012. At the time, it was loosely based on the bestselling memoirs of former nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth.

She died in 2011 – the year before the first series was broadcast.

When is midwife drama back on BBC One?

Call the Midwife series 14 is rumoured to begin filming in April this year.

It will be back for its traditional Christmas Day special on BBC One later this year. The series usually begins the week after, in January.

Call the Midwife series 13 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Series 14 will kick off with a Christmas special on Christmas Day.

