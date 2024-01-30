Call The Midwife star Helen George sparks concern over future on show: ‘Let’s see what happens’

Call The Midwife star Helen George, 39, has sent fans into a frenzy by hinting at her future on the show.

Helen has been a regular fixture on the hit BBC One show ever since it launched back in 2012.

Helen was on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife star Helen George talks future on the show

Helen – who plays Trixie on Call The Midwife – has hinted at her future on the popular programme.

The star appeared on The One Show last night to discuss the hit BBC show, as well as her role in the musical, The King and I.

At one point during the show, Helen was asked a question by a fan.

“Could you please ask Helen if she’s staying on Call The Midwife,” Jermaine Jenas read out.

“Well, look, you have to keep watching until the end of the series,” Helen replied. “And just see how the character evolves this series, and let’s see what happens in the future.”

Helen was coy about her future (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife fans react to Helen George hints

Fans of the show took to Twitter to react to the news, with some taking Helen’s hints at confirmation that she’s leaving the show.

“She’s leaving then!” one fan tweeted. “Really hope she is not leaving,” another wrote.

“Oh pls no don’t leave Helen, I beg [crying emojis],” a third said.

Trixie has a dilemma (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam Matthew over his comments to Trixie

Helen’s character, Trixie, was defended by fans on Sunday night (January 29) after her husband, Matthew, suggested that she may have to decide between her career as a midwife and her status as his wife.

Fans were not happy with Matthew’s comments and his attitude.

“I could go off you Matthew #CallTheMidwife,” one fan tweeted.

“#CallTheMidwife @CallTheMidwife1 ooh the 1950s attitude has come out from Matthew. I don’t like it,” another said.

“And we all thought Sir Matthew was such a nice man! #CallTheMidwife,” a third wrote.

Read more: Call the Midwife star Olly Rix splits from girlfriend – a week after on-screen wife Helen George announces break-up

Call The Midwife continues on Sunday, February 4 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

