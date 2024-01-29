Call the Midwife fans can’t believe the dramatic change popular character Matthew Aylward – husband of Trixie Franklin – has undergone.

Matthew, played by actor Olly Rix, was a widower with a young son before he married nurse Trixie.

The wealthy property developer was distinguished by his empathy and compassion in Poplar, with many other similar building owner characters that pop up in the BBC One drama portrayed as slum landlords.

But while Matthew has proved to be a fan favourite in the three series he has appeared in, viewers may be turning on him amid indications his and Trixie’s short marriage may be in trouble.

That’s because, in Sunday (January 28) evening’s latest episode, an uncharacteristically selfish Matthew suggested Trixie – played by Helen George – may have to choose between her job as a midwife and her status as his wife.

Call the Midwife: What has happened to Matthew?

Many of those watching at home were far from impressed with Matthew’s attitude.

“I could go off you Matthew #CallTheMidwife,” one social media user warned as they viewed the episode.

“#CallTheMidwife @CallTheMidwife1 ooh the 1950s attitude has come out from Matthew. I don’t like it,” tweeted another.

Someone else pondered the change: “What’s up with Matthew? He’s turned into a stupid arse tonight #CallTheMidwife.”

Meanwhile, someone else sighed: “And we all thought Sir Matthew was such a nice man! #CallTheMidwife.”

#CallTheMidwife What are you doing to Matthew ???

Why change his character?

He was always accepting & proud of Trixie being a midwife. After years of Trixie not being happy, you marry her off and after 3 or so episodes, you start an uncharacteristic drama between them. pic.twitter.com/WSt9l6mJ69 — smilecouples (@smilecouples) January 28, 2024

‘Personality transplant’

Other observers indicated they felt Matthew’s about-turn was abrupt.

“Why has Matthew had a personality transplant??? #CallTheMidwife,” one fan asked online.

“They’ve really changed Matthew. Who is this guy? #CallTheMidwife,” posted another.

Is Matthew leaving Call the Midwife?

Others slammed writing for the character – reportedly set to be written out – as “awful” and ‘not credible’.

One person wrote: “Matthew has been a wonderful beautiful character. We loved him to bits and the fact @CallTheMidwife1 is writing him like this now is awful for the character and the fans #CallTheMidwife.”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “The change in Matthew’s character isn’t wholly credible. Am I the only one fearing he’s under stress, possibly unfolding financial pressure, unpleasant surprises to come, maybe an adverse health event for him? Poor Trixie #CallTheMidwife.”

Someone else pleaded: “Why did you do this? Why make us fall in love with Matthew as the best and dearest character in it with such a big heart then change his character so much?

It was unnecessary to change him so much before he left.

“He may be leaving but it was unnecessary to change him so much before he left #CallTheMidwife.”

And someone else fumed on Monday: “I just watched #CallTheMidwife in my lunchbreak and WHY are they ruining Matthew’s character?!”

Call the Midwife series 13 continues with episode 5 next Sunday, February 4, at 8pm on BBC One.

