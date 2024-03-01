Call the Midwife series 13 finale: Everything we know about ’emotionally exhausting’ episode as Trixie and Matthew part ways

The Call the Midwife series 13 finale sees Trixie struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking wobble in her marriage to Matthew. And when we say wobble, we’re being kind. It’s more like an earthquake.

Helen George’s character Trixie – a fan favourite in Poplar – only married Matthew at the end of Call the Midwife series 12… But one year on, series 13 certainly seems to have been unlucky for the newlyweds.

In the penultimate episode last week, Matthew Alyward packed his bags and flew to New York… without his wife Trixie. So what will she decide to do in the Call the Midwife series 13 finale? Here’s everything you need to know, with no spoilers!

Olly Rix and Helen George film their last scenes as Matthew Aylward and Trixie in Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

What happened between Trixie and Matthew? Why did he leave?

Call the Midwife fans got quite the shock in the penultimate episode, when Matthew walked out on Trixie and their son. This came just months after their romantic wedding at the end of series 12.

Sadly, viewers have watched Olly Rix‘s character Matthew struggle over the course of season 13. It came to an unfortunate head when his family business, Aylward Estates, fired him and removed him from the board. More worryingly, perhaps, was that his assets were seized – meaning he had to live off his wife’s wages.

Suffice to say, Matthew struggled with this identity crisis, and took his frustrations out on Trixie. He pushed her away, and made huge decisions about their future without consulting her. None more so than his choice to move to New York to embark on a new business venture.

Faced with an impossible ultimatum, Trixie (Helen George) chose not to follow him. Instead, she opted to stay behind with their son Jonty (Archie O’Callaghan). Matthew said his goodbyes and left in episode seven.

Speaking of their final scenes together, Olly Rix said it was “genuinely very moving on the page”. He added: “It was something we found quite emotionally exhausting to do.”

During the scenes, Matthew told Trixie: “We’re still married and we still have a future together.” But will he really be back?

Geoffrey Franklin provides support for Trixie Aylward in Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

Has Olly Rix left Call the Midwife for good?

Rumours have been rife that actor Olly Rix has left the BBC One series for good. In September 2023, The Sun reported that the actor had been written out of the long-running show.

The 39-year-old telly and theatre star has played property developer Matthew Aylward since 2020. An unnamed insider told the tabloid: “It felt very out of the blue.”

According to reports, Olly previously hinted that his character might not be in it for the long haul. He said: “I don’t know if the show wants me until 2026.”

His alleged axing comes amid revelations in his private life. Olly reportedly split from his partner of seven years, Natasha Fagri, in 2023.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “Olly and Natasha were very happy together for a long time, but eventually drifted apart due to work commitments. They have a lot of respect for each other and share custody of their pet dog. They are both busy with work and focusing on their future and different projects.”

A week earlier, Olly’s co-star Helen told the Mirror she had split from her partner and Call The Midwife co-star Jack Ashton. The mum-of-two said at the time: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Trixie turns to sleeping pills and caffeine tablets on Call the Midwife (Credit: Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

What happens in the Call the Midwife series 13 finale?

In the Call the Midwife series 13 finale, Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Sister Monica ruffles feathers. Meanwhile, Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.

But all eyes will be on Trixie, who now faces the future alone without husband Matthew. Viewers have every right to be worried as she becomes increasingly reliant on sleeping pills and caffeine tablets… This from the woman who has already had issues with alcoholism.

However, when Sister Julienne catches Trixie in the act of taking pills during the day, there’s hope that she can get help before things go too far.

The Call the Midwife series 13 finale airs on Sunday, March 03, 2024 at 8pm on BBC One.

