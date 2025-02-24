Call The Midwife fans have branded season 14 episode 7 as being “way too intense” in the lead-up to the season finale.

In the penultimate episode of Call The Midwife season 14, viewers were taken aback at just how far the show goes, as it “never fails” to surprise them.

In last night’s episode (February 23), the tragic story of Jacqui Berridge and her husband, Laurence, aired. Jacqui was heavily pregnant with their second child but struggled with a heroin addiction, while Laurence has previously got clean.

Laurence died after doing drugs with Jacqui (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife season 14 episode 7 causes heartbreak

In emotional scenes for all, Jacqui managed to give birth to their son, Michael, after a complicated delivery. And then Laurence found out that she was still using drugs – and had even sold her wedding ring to buy more.

Jacqui reminded her husband that he was the only who initially introduced her to the drug, and then heartbreakingly begged him to take the drugs with her.

She said: “I would have never had taken it if I hadn’t met you. You could do it with me. You wanted me to take it with you once and I did because I love you. Now I’m asking you to take it with me.”

Off-screen, Laurence gave in to his wife and took the heroin. And later in the episode Sister Veronica and Cyril discovered both of their dead bodies during a routine visit.

The emotionally hard-hitting penultimate episode made fans all over emotional, and wondering what exactly the finale will bring next week.

Jacqui and Laurence left behind their daughter and newborn son (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to the shocking scenes

Taking to X, one wrote: “Call The Midwife always shocks me. Cuddly Sunday evening BBC drama? Oh – a heroin overdose death. Great show.”

Another penned: “I am so sad. Mr Berridge was doing so well! He was clean. I thought he would have taken the kids and left. But he gave into temptation and died. Now those kids have no parents. I wish this storyline would be enough to get people off the drugs. But sadly it won’t.”

“Call The Midwife was far too intense this week. One of the best episodes in a long time,” a third commented.

A fourth reshared the video of the emotional scene, and wrote: “This scene was awful. Especially what we saw afterwards [their bodies]. That poor little girl and baby boy losing their parents.”

At the end of the episode, fans’ spirits were however lifted when the return of Nancy was teased in the clip for next week’s season 14 finale.

Read more: Call the Midwife cat Nigel dies and viewers are left heartbroken

Call The Midwife if on BBC One Sundays at 8pm.

What did you think of Call The Midwife episode 7? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!