Call the Midwife’s Helen George shares first picture with hunky new boyfriend as they enjoy romantic weekend away

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared adorable snaps of her romantic weekend away with her new boyfriend.

Last month, it was reported that Helen was dating dad-of-two businessman Dan Innes. Their romance comes after Helen’s surprise split from Jack Ashton in 2023.

Now, mum-of-two Helen has gone Instagram official with her new beau with a series of sweet snaps from a recent weekend away.

Helen shared snaps from her weekend away (Credit: BBC)

Helen George reveals new boyfriend

On Thursday (March 6) Helen shared a slew of sweet snaps to Instagram of her cosy weekend away with her new boyfriend Dan – who is 11 years her senior.

In one photo, “his” and “hers” bathrobes could be seen. In another snap, the pair looked happy and smitten in their first official photo together.

Captioning the post Helen penned: “A glorious weekend was had by all at @thetawnyhotel. Relaxing, delicious and hearty.”

Helen George and Dan

Call the Midwife star Helen and Dan reportedly met on the Celebrity dating app Raya.

The pair also recently spent Valentine’s Day together at a restaurant in Barnes, South London. It’s close to where Dan, 51, is based.

The couple enjoyed a meal at The Waterman Arms as Dan shared a snap of Helen beaming with a bottle of red wine as he then joked: “Can I get this to go please? #yesyesyes.”

Helen also took to her Instagram Story as she wrote: “The most delicious Valentine’s over-ordering.” She then added: “Hearts and stomach’s full @daninnes @thewatermans.arms.”

According to Dan’s LinkedIn profile, he’s worked in real estate for more than 25 years. He split from the mother of his two children back in 2016.

The actress reportedly met her new beau on a celeb dating app (Credit: BBC)

Helen’s split from Jack

Helen revealed in July 2023 that she and ex Jack split after seven years together.

“Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter,” she told the Mirror.

A source also told the newspaper: “Helen and Jack’s decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved. They have just grown apart as a couple.

“Until now, only their closest friends and family have known what is going on, but in recent weeks it has been shared more widely.” They then added: “They are both incredibly committed to working together to be the best parents they can for their two daughters.”

