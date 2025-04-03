Stacey Solomon and ‘sensitive’ Joe Swash facing ‘pressures that are difficult to deal with’

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash are facing immense ‘pressure’, one insider has claimed, as they endure “non-stop” abuse online following the launch of their reality show.

The stars of new BBC series Stacey & Joe came in for savage verdicts from some social media users as the first episode of six aired earlier this week.

Detractors complained on X that the programme was “utter garbage” and a waste of the TV licence fee. And some viewers also criticised former EastEnders actor Joe for his “frustrating” behaviour.

But according to one report, harsher remarks have been taking a toll on “sensitive” Joe, even as the couple interact with more positive reactions from their huge Instagram followings.

Joe Swash is said to be upset by criticism (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash news

OK! reports that Stacey and Joe have felt blindsided by the backlash – and may not have anticipated the level of exposure the series would bring.

A source is reported to have claimed Joe in particular has been stung by online disapproval as their family life at Pickle Cottage with their kids was depicted on TV.

The pair are said to have envisaged Stacey & Joe might come to be considered a more grounded version of The Kardashians. However, the social media fallout has reportedly been tough for Joe.

Joe can be very sensitive to criticism and gets very upset by it.

The insider claimed: “Joe can be very sensitive to criticism and gets very upset by it, so doing the show is not as easy as it seems.”

Maybe those having a go at Stacey Solomon don’t realise she can see their nasty comments on her phone? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘The trolling can be non-stop’

Additionally, while Stacey and Joe are used to sharing their lives on social media, the reality of being the subjects of a primetime BBC One show is different to what they may have experienced before.

The source reportedly went on: “Sharing their life sounds like a great idea in theory. But it’s not as easy as they thought to just film your life at home. The trolling can be non-stop which then can cause upset in the family.”

Joe and his family are often the target of trolls (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey and Joe live with their five children in Essex. They share son Rex, five, daughter Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle. Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, who recently turned 17, and Leighton, who will be 13 next month, too. Joe is also dad to son Harry from a previous relationship.

However, the unnamed insider apparently reckons inviting cameras into their home brings “difficult” challenges.

They added: “They are so desperate to be this superfamily who can do it all and share their life with the world. But with that is coming pressures that are difficult to deal with. It feels like a trade off at the moment.”

ED! has approached representatives for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash for comment.

Many of Stacey’s followers have let her know they love her new BBC series (Credit: Instagram)

Move to a ‘quieter slot’

In a further blow for the pair, the experts at BetIdeas reckon there won’t be a series two of Stacey & Joe.

The show has odds of 2/7 on to not be renewed, while the bookies are offering odds of 4/6 for the current series to be dropped from its primetime slot on the BBC.

Spokesperson Shane Orton said: “It’s difficult to remember the last time a high-profile BBC show got such a kicking from the viewers. We think there’s no way that the BBC will film a second series. Especially with the licence fee such a sensitive issue at the moment. They can’t say the show is value for money when so many viewers hate it.

“It’s not unheard of for broadcasters to move unpopular shows to a quieter slot. And we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s exactly what happens here.”

Stacey & Joe continues on BBC One on Tuesday April 8 at 8pm.

