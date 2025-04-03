The Chase fans were left floored after a contestant – who was a student teacher – made an epic blunder on the ITV game show last night.

The long-running programme returned to TV screens on Wednesday (April 2) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

But it was one of the players who got plenty of people talking online, after making a major gaffe when answering a question.

Bradley welcomed the four new players to the show last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase trainee teacher gives ‘shocking’ wrong answer

On The Chase on Wednesday, Bradley welcomed four new contestants to try and take home serious cash.

And it was Kahlum from Aberdeenshire, Izzy from Hertfordshire, James from Cardiff and Janet from London who took on Chaser Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer.

The first two players managed to bag a spot in the Final Chase. It was then time for James, a 26-year-old student teacher, to battle it out with Shaun.

But things took an awkward moment when he failed to get a ‘school-themed’ question wrong…

The player gave a ‘shocking’ wrong answer (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans call out teacher contestant

During his head-to-head, James was asked the question: “In England and Wales, a child can leave school in what month if they are 16 by the end of the summer holidays?”

But despite being a teacher, he failed to guess the correct answer. He said May, when it was really June.

And it didn’t take The Chase viewers long to pick up on James’ blunder.

‘Call Ofsted quick’

On X, one person penned: “He calls himself a teacher and doesn’t know year 11’s can leave in June after their exams. Shocking!”

Someone else chimed in and declared: “Call OFSTED quick, this guy is a teacher???”

Echoing their thoughts, a third viewer penned: “If the teachers are crap what hope is there for the kids…..”

Needless to say, James didn’t made it through to the Final Chase…

At the end of the episode, only two players, Kahlum and Izzy, remained. They played against Shaun for £8k.

The duo only managed to score 13 – and Shaun easily caught them, sending them home empty-handed.

Watch The Chase weekdays on ITV1 at 5pm.

