Fans of The Chase were left so unhappy by yesterday’s contestants that they issued a warning to host Bradley Walsh.

For Tuesday evening’s (April 1) episode, the ITV game show welcomed contestants Binesh, Tash, Omar and Annabelle, who all went head-to-head against Anne Hegerty, also known as the Governess.

The 66-year-old Chaser brought her A-game to the episode as she managed to catch Binesh during the first round. However, it was Tash who rubbed viewers at home up the wrong way…

The Chase contestant Tash takes lower offer

When Tash from Liverpool stepped up to the podium, she told Bradley about how she would spend her money if she were to win.

“Me and my partner, we are saving up for a house deposit so anything I win would go towards that,” she said.

During the cash builder, Tash secured the team a respectable £3k. However, when Anne gave her the choice of £33,000 or the lower value of £300, Tash opted for the lowest offer so she could have a better chance of making it into the final round.

Fans were immediately turned off by her choice and took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts.

‘These contestants are useless’

“I want a deposit for a house so I’ll go for the £300,” one user wrote. In response, someone replied: “Would only get a Wendy house.”

“One of those episodes that should have just been scrapped,” another person shared.

“Brad, choose your contestants more wisely mate,” a third remarked while issuing a warning to Bradley. They added: “Just turned over, sick of people wasting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity trying to win 300 quid ffs.”

“These contestants are useless. What’s the point of going on if you’re going low?” a fourth person said.

Unfortunately for Tash, her decision didn’t pay off as she was caught by Anne. The same could be said for Omar.

However, Annabelle, who was the final contestant to step up to the podium, managed to go through with an impressive £80k.

Sadly, she was caught by Anne during the final round.

Watch The Chase weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.

