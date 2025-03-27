The Chase star Jenny Ryan accused of getting ‘question wrong’ as her ‘correct’ answer divides viewers

The Chase viewers have claimed that Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, got a “question wrong” in the latest episode of the ITV show.

The complaints about Jenny come after fellow Chaser Paul Sinha was slammed for his performance in this week’s (March 25) episode. Viewers weren’t happy to see him lose to the players, despite not having a mountain to climb to catch them.

And now, Jenny’s ambiguous response has stirred a debate among The Chase viewers.

The Chase viewers got into a mass debate over The Vixen’s response (Credit: ITV)

Jenny Ryan gets ‘question wrong’ on The Chase last night

Jenny Ryan served as The Chaser in last night’s (March 26) episode of The Chase. Four contestants – Samar, Ayo, Kellie and Mich – played against her in the hope of winning big.

However, by the end of the episode, it was only Samar facing off against The Vixen for the £5k her team had collected in the bank.

The last round saw Samar get 14 questions right. In the Final Chase, the player got three pushbacks as Jenny struggled to get some questions right.

However, one of the questions Bradley Walsh asked The Vixen in the Final Chase read: “What is Tilly short for in the TV chef Tilly Ramsay?”

For the unversed, Tilly is the nickname of Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Matilda. But when Jenny said her name, it sounded as if she said “Tilda”, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to point it out.

Despite a couple of pushbacks, Jenny won by catching Samar with 19 seconds remaining. The Chaser praised the player as “a good quizzer”, although she went home empty-handed.

The player goes home empty-handed after getting caught by The Chaser (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain

Jenny’s response to the question about Tilly Ramsay has divided viewers, with many arguing that the Chaser only said “Tilda”.

One viewer took to X to complain: “Not trying to start a ‘viewers fume at major controversy’ story, but I think The Vixen just got a question wrong on #TheChase and it was given as right. She was asked what Tilly in Tilly Ramsay was short for. I’m pretty sure she only said Tilda, but it’s Matilda.”

Agreeing with the original poster, another viewer argued that the subtitles to Jenny’s dialogue also translate to “Tilda”.

The comment read: “I believe you are dead right! I just ran it back and she clearly said ‘Tilda’ as did the subtitles which I had deliberately switched on!! Tilly’s name is definitely Matilda if Safari is to be believed.”

Another viewer said: “Same! I rewound and checked the subtitles, and I am sure she only said Tilda, which would be wrong.”

But one X user argued that Jenny said Matilda’s full name, but it only sounded as if she didn’t. “She very clearly said Matilda,” they wrote.

