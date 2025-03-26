The Chase star Paul Sinha came under fire yesterday (Tuesday, March 25) for his poor performance on the show.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to slam the 54-year-old quizzer, with some going so far as to accuse him of “bottling” it in the Final Chase.

Four new players took on The Chaser last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw another four contestants take on the Chaser with the hope of winning big.

First up was Sam, who bagged £3,000 in the cash builder. However, he opted to take the low offer of £1,000 when up against Paul. Thankfully, he managed to evade the Chaser and book a spot in the final round.

Pauline was up next. She got £2,000 in the cash builder but decided to go for the low offer of £1,000. She also managed to evade the Chaser.

Third up to the plate was Rachel. She managed to rack up £4,000 in the cash builder. However, when it came down to facing Paul, she didn’t manage to escape him.

Last up was Mark, who landed £7,000 in the cash builder. However, he too was caught by Paul.

Paul didn’t manage to catch the players (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha fails in the Final Chase

This meant that Sam and Pauline were the only two contestants in the final, playing for just £2,000.

Together – though it was mainly Sam – they managed to answer 17 questions correctly, giving Paul a slight uphill battle to catch up.

This is the best day of my life, this is brilliant.

However, it proved too much for the Sinnerman – who still had three questions left to answer when the time ran out. It didn’t help that he’d given Pauline and Sam the opportunity to push back six times – which they took advantage of four times.

Sam and Pauline won their £2,000 – meaning a grand each – and seemed pretty happy about it.

“This is the best day of my life, this is brilliant,” Sam laughed.

Fans slammed Paul’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Paul Sinha on The Chase

However, fans of the show were not impressed at all with Paul’s performance, with many arguing that he should have easily caught up with Sam and Pauline.

“YET AGAIN Paul Sinha proving he IS the weakest Chaser. Completely bottled it. Proof was in his performance AGAIN. Weak as water. That was pathetic,” one fan fumed.

“Can’t believe Paul took ages to try and answer the question…..nearly as long as Shaun [Wallace]!” another said.

“It’s been a while since Paul has done a Shaun,” a third wrote.

“Paul threw that on purpose!!” another fumed.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

