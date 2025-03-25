A player on Bradley Walsh game show The Chase left viewers fuming over their “rude” behaviour towards a fellow contestant last night.

The long-running programme returned to TV screens on Monday (March 24) for another episode – with Bradley back at the helm.

But fans were quick to share their complaints. In particular, about one of the players and their “very rude” behaviour…

Bradley Walsh was back for another episode of The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase latest – contestant on Bradley Walsh show sparks complaints

On The Chase on Monday, Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants to try and take home serious cash.

And it was Paul from Glasgow, Denise from Hampshire, Louise from Nottingham, Colin from Surrey who took on the Chaser Darragh Ennis, also known as The Menace.

But it was Colin’s behaviour towards his fellow players that got plenty of people talking online…

During The Chase, first player Paul managed to make it through with £4,000. Second player Denise was successful too, bringing back £6,000.

Louise was up next to test her knowledge, however she ended up getting caught. As for the fourth player, Colin, he faced a similar fate and his time on the show was cut short when the Chaser managed to catch him.

Colin referred to their fellow contestant in the third person (Credit: ITV)

The Chase player slammed for ‘rude’ behaviour

However, it’s fair to say fans were left rather distracted by Colin’s behaviour on The Chase. Throughout the episode, viewers couldn’t help but notice that Colin referred to the contestant who was playing in the Cash Builder round in the third person.

An example was when Bradley Walsh asked Colin whether he thought player Denise should take a high or low offer.

Weird and a bit rude!

With Denise standing in front of him, Colin appeared to ignore Denise entirely and told Bradley: “I thought she progressed really well. And I think she’d be capable of bringing back the high offer.”

Angry fans were quick to pick up on Colin’s “rude” behaviour – with some claiming they had never seen it on The Chase before.

Fans shared their thoughts (Credit: ITV)

‘Seems very rude’

“Why is Colin talking ‘about’ the contestant rather than ‘to’ them? Weird and a bit rude!” fumed one person on X.

Another replied: “That’s what I noticed. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone talk about a fellow contestant in third person.”

A third also said: “Seems very rude. Hope the others do the same to him.”

Echoing their thoughts, another penned: “Never seen anyone refer to the third person doing that before.”

A fifth then wrote: “Yeah, that was a bit odd.”

Others, meanwhile, pointed out how snazzy Colin’s shirt was!

Sadly, Colin didn’t make it through to the Final Chase. Even sadder, Denise and Paul were easily caught by the Chaser.

Read more: ITV viewers declare ‘you had one job!’ after The Chase contestant fails to answer question in time