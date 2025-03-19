Viewers watching The Chase yesterday on ITV were left complaining about the same thing.

Tuesday evening’s (March 18) show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, welcomed four new players, Anna, Josh, Tom, and Dawn, to the episode. The contestants were playing to win money while going head-to-head with Paul Sinha, also known as The Sinnerman.

However, one of the contestants slipped up and had people at home reacting.

Anna failed to press an answer in time (Credit: ITV)

ITV The Chase: Fans react passionately

Following her cash builder round, it was time for Anna to go head-to-head with Paul to try and bring back the £7k she earned.

While taking on The Chaser, she failed to click an answer for one of the questions in time, ultimately slimming her chances of going to the next round.

While this is a common error on the show, that didn’t stop viewers from feeling passionate about the situation.

“How do you run out of time. Just press a button. #TheChase,” one user wrote on X.

“Ffs! You know the rules! Press the damn button! If you don’t know just guess but it’s better to guess and risk it than just run out of time! #TheChase,” another person shared.

“OUT OF TIME you had one job?!?!! #TheChase,” a third viewer said.

“She didn’t press the buttons to answer the question! At least put something down! #TheChase,” a fourth remarked.

“Too slow on button (but think she had some tricky ones there),” another person said, sympathising with Anna.

Unfortunately for Anna, she was beaten by the Chaser, as were all three other contestants. However, that didn’t stop the players from winning an unexpected victory.

The Chase contestants win £4,000 against Paul (Credit: ITV)

A ‘superb’ win

After all four contestants failed to get to the final chase, Josh stepped up to the plate during the final chase to try to earn everyone some money.

After getting 18 questions right, Paul returned to the studio and expressed that he was especially impressed, referring to the outcome as “superb”.

Despite initially breezing through his questions, Paul slipped up a few times and Paul managed to push him back a couple of times. Sadly for Paul, time ran out as he was beaten before answering his 18th and final question.

As a result, Anna, Josh, Tom, and Dawn won £4k and all walked home with £1k each.

