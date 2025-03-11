The Chase fans left ‘shocked’ as even The Vixen seems stumped over ‘ridiculous’ answer

ITV fans were left shocked at last night’s (March 10) episode of The Chase, as they, along with the chaser did not expect the answer of a question to be what it was.

The Chase is known for having tough questions, but sometimes the answers even shock the chasers. And that seemed to be the case last night when everyone was surprised at one of the answers.

It’s very rare that any question would stump The Vixen Jenny Ryan. But she ultimately needed a minute to work out what the answer was in last night’s episode.

The Vixen didn’t know the answer (Credit: ITV)

ITV The Chase question stumps Jenny Ryan

Host Bradley Walsh asked: “As of 2023, what was the fee for having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?”

The three possible outcomes were: $750, $7,500 or $75,000. But it seemed nobody really knew you could actually buy one for yourself if you had the money.

Contestant Susan from Stoke-on-Trent immediately locked in her answer. However, Jenny was stumped and took her time to consider the options.

Explaining why she went for the highest number, Susan admitted: “I’m going high. I think those people can afford it.”

But Bradley disagreed with her. He said: “I don’t think it’s that. I think it’s B [$7,500].” However, Bradley was shocked when it turned out Susan was actually right.

And so was Jenny, as she had gone done the same thinking path as Bradley, and also thought it was $7,500.

Contestant Susan got the answer right (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shocked over ‘ridiculous’ question

But it was viewers back home who were left shocked at the ridiculous question. Many never knew it was possible to buy a star on the Walk Of Fame, and ended up calling out those who have.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Buying your own star on the walk of fame – ridiculous.”

Another added: “Well, I never knew you paid for a Hollywood walk of fame star! You learn something new everyday!”

This prompted a third to respond: “It is the equivalent of the blue tick on Twitter. Fame is a tradeable commodity now..”

Read more: The Chase player praised by Bradley Walsh for ‘saving ITV’ after outrunning Chaser for £90k

What did you think of the question on ITV The Chase? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!