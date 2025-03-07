The Chase player praised by Bradley Walsh for ‘saving ITV’ after outrunning Chaser for £90k

One player on The Chase had the viewers on the edge of their seats with his brilliant game. Even the host Bradley Walsh couldn’t help praising his “extraordinary” game.

ITV has been receiving complaints about The Chase players taking low offers and ruining the game. Last night’s episode (March 6) was refreshing to see as one player gave The Chase a run for his money.

Anthony outrun The Chaser for £90k (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh praises player’s game on ITV’s The Chase

The latest episode of The Chase saw three contestants, Anthony, Faud and Carol play against The Chaser Paul Sinha aka The Sinnerman.

The team had collected £1,500 in their bank accounts when it was Anthony’s turn to face The Sinnerman. He was given a low offer of -£1,497, and an impressive high offer of £90,000.

Although Faud and Carol advised against taking the high offer, Anthony still went with the hefty amount.

Soon viewers rushed to social media to criticise his decision, but the player outsmarted The Chaser and managed to survive until the end of the round.

The star player earned the praise of the host by answering the final question about the Pixar film Monsters. Inc correctly. At the end of the nail-biting round, Bradley tells Anthony: “That was extraordinary. You’ve saved ITV.”

Anthony’s brilliant performance left the team with a whopping £91,500 in their bank account. Unfortunately, they get caught by The Chaser in the final Chase, thus losing all their money.

The Chaser caught the team out in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to high offer

Anthony and the rest of the team sadly went home empty-handed. But the game remains fresh in the minds of the viewers, as they took to X to rave about it.

Reacting to Anthony’s game, one commented: “Anthony superb player had the bottle to go for £90k.”

Another added: “£1500 to Faud and Carol. £90k to you Anthony. That’s how The Chase should operate.”

A third person said: “If they win, Anthony should take the £90k & leave £750 for the other 2!”

Read more: The Chase player shocks ITV viewers with plans for prize money as team bags £16k: ‘They don’t deserve to win’

So what did you think of The Chase? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.