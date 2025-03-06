The Chase viewers were left stunned by a player’s response last night when he revealed what he would do with the impressive prize money won on the ITV game show.

Jacob and two other players managed to collect a total of 1£6k in their accounts ahead of the Final Chase. Viewers heaped praise on their performance as the team made it through without taking any of the dreaded low offers.

However, while most agreed that Jacob outperformed the other players, viewers and host Bradley Walsh were pretty shocked upon hearing his plans for the prize money.

Jacob is a huge fan of Pokémon and has grand plans for his £5k (Credit: ITV)

The Chase player reveals plans for ITV prize money

Jacob from the latest episode (March 5) of The Chase sparked mass social media discussion after taking home £5,333.

The 35 year old collected £6,000 in the Cash Builder round and returned to his team after not getting caught by the Dark Destroyer.

When host Bradley asked the player what he planned to do with the money if he won, Jacob was quick to respond.

Bradley asked: “If you win some money, what are you going to do with it?”

Without a second thought, the player said: “I’m going to buy a Pokémon card, Brad.” The host was taken aback by his reply, as contestants usually directed their winning towards bigger ambitions.

Bradley then quizzed him about the nature of the collectable Jacob wants to own. He asked: “What Pokémon card are you buying?”

Jacob said: “It’s the shiny Charizard card. I used to have the Charizard card Brad, but I’ve lost it. That’s why I want it back. It’s the nostalgia value.”

For those not versed on their Pokémon cards, a mint-condition shiny Charizard card can sell for around £9,000.

The players managed to outrun The Chaser (Credit: ITV)

Viewers think he ‘doesn’t deserve’ it

The Chase viewers couldn’t have been more impressed with Jacob’s game.

One said: “Nah if I’m Jacob, I’m asking for all £16k! What a contestant, the best I’ve seen on The Chase! I’m glad he’s getting his Pokémon card!”

Another added: “Wow what a performance on #TheChase by Jacob, never seen anything like it.”

However, others opined he could do better with the prize money rather than invest in a rare Pokémon card.

One disappointed viewer said: “I’m thrilled for Jacob. Oh, hang on, he wants a Pokémon card. Less thrilled”

Another said: “A [bleep]ing Pokémon card? Right, they don’t deserve to win.”

“Insane money to spend on a card,” said another. “Surely there are better things to spend the money on, Jacob!”

