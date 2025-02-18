The Chase fans were shocked last night (February 17) when Chaser Paul Sinha managed to get one of the questions right after hearing just three words of the question.

The ITV game show aired in its usual slot last night, but it was one of the Chaser’s answers that caught viewers’ attention.

In the Final Chase, Paul was up against one man, Gordon, who was playing for £6,000.

Paul surprised fans after his very speedy answer (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Paul Sinha stuns fans

The episode of The Chase had been a success for Paul from the very start. Out of all four contestants, only one managed to successfully get to the final round.

Viewers are used to the experts taking home the win, especially when against one person. But last night’s took it up another notch.

Paul was not hanging around there.

While Paul, also known as The Sinnerman, was flying through the questions, he managed to get one answer correct in shocking time.

Host Bradley Walsh, asked: “What nutrition coach,” and before giving him a chance to finish, Paul had answered: “Joe Wicks.”

And the quick guess paid off, as it was the right answer, moving him one step closer to the win.

Gordon was beaten with more than 40 seconds left (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Paul’s quick answer

But instead of focussing on the defeat, fans took to X to express their shock at the speedy answer.

One wrote: “How did Paul get Joe Wicks from three words ‘which nutrition coach’?!”

Another wrote: “Bradley just said ‘Which nutrition coach’ and Paul immediately said ‘Joe Wicks’,” alongside laughing emojis.

A third noted how Paul was speedy with all of his questions, not just the Joe Wicks question.

They said: “Paul was not hanging around there.”

“Paul is whipping through these tonight,” a fourth penned.

Not too surprisingly, The Sinnerman caught Gordon fairly quickly. With a score of 12 to beat, Paul got there with 47 seconds left on the clock.

